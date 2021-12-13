Navarro is Trump’s latest aide tasked by former president to defy Covid subpoenas





Peter Navarro, the former White House trade adviser under President Donald Trump, is the latest member of Mr. Trump’s inner circle to announce that he plans to challenge congressional committees investigating their conduct.

The House committee tasked with reviewing US handling of the Covid-19 crisis and Mr. Navarro had a public exchange of letters this week in which the former Trump White House official cited a statement by Mr. Trump last month ordering him not to cooperate with the committee. subpoena for his records and documents, as well as his testimony.

Specifically, in response to the subpoena, on November 20, 2021, President Trump said I was telling Peter Navarro to protect executive privilege and not let these imbalanced Democrats discredit our great national achievements, he said. writes, adding: It is a direct order that I should not comply with the summons.

The letter elicited an angry reaction from the committee chair, Representative Jim Clyburn, who noted that his committee would view Mr Navarro’s refusal to appear in a deposition scheduled for Wednesday as a willful disregard of the law. summons,

Your general refusal to comply with the summons in its entirety is inappropriate, Mr Clyburn wrote.

It is quite clear that you have information in response to the subpoena that is not covered by any claim of executive privilege, he added.

This line allows Mr. Navarro to be considered for a contempt of Congress charge, a sanction the House can impose by voting to refer the case to the Department of Justice; subpoenas from Congress are legally binding, and penalties for contempt of Congress can include jail time.

It is not clear whether Mr Clyburn would be willing to pressure Mr Navarro with the threat of a contempt charge over the Covid-19 pandemic. The Trump administrations’ handling of the pandemic has been widely recognized as having contributed to the defeat of former presidents in the 2020 election.

The House is expected to vote on Monday to determine whether it will recommend a contempt charge to Mark Meadows, Trump’s second aide to challenge subpoenas issued by the panel investigating the Jan.6 attack on Congress. Steve Bannon, the former Breitbart News chief, has been referred to the Justice Department on a similar charge.

While those who openly challenge subpoenas could risk Department of Justice action, the subpoenas themselves could very well be linked with legal action. This possibility presents a new urgency for the committee and Democrats in general, who would likely see panel work halted if the GOP took control of the House in next year’s election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/peter-navarro-trump-subpoenas-b1974719.html

