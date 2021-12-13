United States-Indonesia relations | Mirage News





Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Jakarta from December 13-14, where he will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and other senior officials to reaffirm the strategic partnership between states United and Indonesia and the importance of a free and open the Indo-Pacific region. They will also discuss responses to the challenges of COVID-19 and the climate crisis, ways to strengthen democracy and human rights, as well as expanding cooperation in areas such as maritime cooperation, health global and digital economy. Strengthening the US-Indonesian strategic partnership The United States and Indonesia share a deep and enduring strategic partnership based on common values, including a fundamental belief in democracy. As the most populous Muslim majority nation in the world, Indonesia is well positioned – both regionally and globally – to serve as an example to others on religious tolerance, plurality and inclusion. Strengthening our strategic partnership with Indonesia is a US foreign policy priority, given Indonesia’s status as the world’s third-largest democracy, its historic leadership role in ASEAN, and his role as president of the G20. Secretary Blinken’s visit to Jakarta follows the first strategic dialogue between the United States and Indonesia held in Washington in August 2021, the November meeting in Glasgow between President Joseph R. Biden and President Joko Widodo, and President Joko Widodo’s participation in the Democracy Summit in December. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged both of our countries, and we will continue to work together to end this pandemic and strengthen the global health architecture to prevent the next one. The United States has shared more than 25 million doses of the vaccine with the people of Indonesia through COVAX, and more are on the way. We hope to continue our cooperation in combating the pandemic and strengthening our economies. Our two countries are committed to continuing their close collaboration to respond to the climate crisis through respective efforts and through our high-level bilateral climate working group, and to accelerate this decade’s actions to limit global warming. at 1.5 degrees Celsius. Indonesia is also working closely with the United States as part of its collaboration with the Japan-United States Clean Energy Partnership, which aims to accelerate decarbonization efforts through sustainable private investment. The United States and Indonesia are committed to strengthening democracy and the protection of human rights. Following the Democracy Summit, our two countries will continue to work to face the serious challenges of democracy at the national and international levels and will pursue actions to better protect human rights and ensure that democracy is effective. United States and Indonesia share vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region The United States and Indonesia share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including a commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight. Indonesia is a leader in ASEAN and an anchor of the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. The United States remains deeply engaged in the Indo-Pacific, and we and our partners believe that the best way to prevent conflict is to strengthen our shared values. We support Indonesia’s strong efforts to protect its maritime rights and resist the PRC’s aggression in the South China Sea, including its exclusive economic zone around the Natuna Islands. Security cooperation is an essential pillar of our strategic partnership. The United States is proud to be Indonesia’s largest defense partner in terms of the number of exercises and annual events we participate in together. Our cooperation in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism is also an important part of our joint efforts to build a more secure world. Developing bilateral trade and investment ties will help our economies prosper The United States remains deeply committed to the prosperity of Indonesia. We are invested in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific in which all nations, including Indonesia, are able to pursue economic growth consistent with international law and the principles of fair competition. Our bilateral trade and investment relationship offers a myriad of opportunities to create more jobs and economic growth for the benefit of all of our citizens. We are deploying innovative new tools to strengthen the engagement of U.S. companies in Indonesia for the benefit of both countries. The US International Development Finance Corporation is catalyzing US private sector investment in growing infrastructure, digital and energy sectors in Indonesia, and the recent signing of a bilateral infrastructure finance agreement will attract private sector capital for close Indonesia’s estimated $ 1.5 trillion infrastructure gap. US companies are major investors in the Indonesian economy, contributing to sustainable growth in various sectors. Working collaboratively to raise trade standards, including creating a more inclusive process that brings workers from all walks of life to the table, will ensure that the benefits of global trade are more widely shared. We believe this will lead to more sustainable trade policies that will receive support from a wide range of stakeholders and deliver concrete results. / Public distribution. This material from the original organization / authors may be ad hoc in nature, edited for clarity, style and length. 