I-Team: “I knew we had gone too far,” accused a Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas, who said Trump instigated his actions





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An accused Capitol Hill rioter arrested in Las Vegas weeks after the Jan.6 uprising said he was caught in a crowd mentality, adding that former President Donald Trump had instigated his actions.

The FBI arrested Ronald Ronnie Sandlin outside Nathan Nate DeGraves’ apartment near the Las Vegas Strip on January 29. The FBI had been monitoring DeGraves’ residence and spotted the Sandlins truck parked outside, according to documents filed in January. DeGrave, who spoke to the I-Team in October, is also charged with his role in the riot.

Almost a year after January 6, Sandlin told the I-Team that the protest had spiraled out of control.

It’s been a really tough year for me, he said from a Washington jail.

Sandlin, 34, an internet marketer, lived in Las Vegas for several years before moving to Tennessee to be closer to his family in 2020. He said he intended to return to Las Vegas shortly. time after.

Sandlin wrote on social media in January that he planned to travel to Washington from Memphis. According to court documents, a Sandlin article said he was requesting money through a GoFundMe page.

Who is going to Washington DC on January 6? said a message provided to authorities in court documents. I will be there to show my support for our President and do my part to stop the theft and stand behind Trump when he decides to cross the rubicon. If you are a patriot, I believe it is your duty to be there.

Sandlin, DeGrave (right) and a third man, Josiah Colt (left), met in Washington to attend the Stop the Steal presidents’ rally on January 6.

Sandlin, DeGrave and a third man, Josiah Colt, met in Washington to attend President’s Stop the Steal rally on January 6. Prosecutors said the trio came to the area with weapons. Sandlin had a knife with him during the Capitol Riot, but did not use or show it, prosecutors said.

I wore the MAGA cap outside and people spat on me, Sandlin said. We have had years where if you support Donald Trump – you are, you could be abused. All of our conversations, when we were talking about violence, were, “Hey, we’ve got to protect ourselves from violence. We have to make sure that we are prepared to defend ourselves.

At one point, Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin is in the gallery of the US Senate Chamber. (KLAS)

No community where Sandlin is known to have resided, including Las Vegas, can find a record of its vote in the past presidential cycle, the I-Team reported last winter. However, Sandlin told the I-Team that he sent a ballot in the mail.

There is no record of his vote.

A January 6 video shows Sandlin in the Capitol building. At one point, he is in the gallery of the United States Senate Chamber. Video evidence shows Sandlin trying to rip off a police officer’s helmet and open the doors to the Senate Chamber, prosecutors said.

Sandlin was also seen in video smoking weed inside the building. You can hear him on the video saying: People smoke weed here. Thank you, patriot. We have made history here, according to court documents.

Investigators say Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin was seen on video smoking marijuana inside the United States Capitol on January 6. (KLAS)

Sandlin is also seen carrying a camera. He and DeGrave previously said they were there to document the day, planning to sell the footage.

In a bail hearing last spring, Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected Sandlins ‘request to be returned to his parents’ custody pending trial. Friedrich cited government evidence that Sandlin had texted family and friends from inside his DC jail cell.

I’m in a cell block with everyone on Capitol Hill, Sandlin texted March 30, court documents show. I am proud to call them my friends, we stood up for what we believed in and sacrificed. I can’t wait to be a free man again and jump on my motorbike and go into the sunset away from the people and their machinations.

Sandlin also wrote that he was writing a book about his experience and hoped to make a movie of it.

I knew we had gone too far. I knew there would be consequences, Sandlin told the I-Team.

Other evidence against him included a 10-minute video taken between the rally and the breach in the Capitol. In the video, Sandlin, DeGrave, and the Third Man eat at a restaurant and talk about their plan.

I think it’s time to take the Capitol. I don’t say this lightly, Sandlin said.

Sandlin said he came to Washington, in part because of his belief in widespread electoral fraud. Even before January 6, leaders of both parties, including then-Attorney General Bill Barr, a Republican, said the former president’s fraud allegations were lies.

I think you know when you say, that ‘You have to fight for your country or else we’re going to have [inaudible], that we’re going to go to Capitol Hill, I mean, he’s one of the most powerful people in the world, Sandlin said of former President Trump.

Freedom comes with blood and tyranny always masquerades as safety and security, Sandlin said in the video.

Sandlin told the I-Team his comments were taken out of context.

A photo filed in evidence shows Ronald Sandlin inside the U.S. Capitol carrying a camera, prosecutors said. (KLAS)

It was a political rally, he said. There’s going to be political hyperbole, you know, ‘Give me freedom or give me death. We were caught in the moment. We got caught up in a crowd mentality.

Sandlin said he believed something could be done to reverse the election by going to Capitol Hill, possibly influencing lawmakers’ decision to certify the vote.

The videos show one thing, but it’s not always the whole truth, Sandlin said. If people really spoke to us, I think they would realize that we are normal Americans and that we have a lot more in common than we have differences.

Sandlin spent the first few months in jail alone in his cell, he said. He describes himself as a political prisoner.

We should never allow this to happen to an American citizen again, he said.

Sandlin faces a dozen January 6-related charges, including assault, resisting or obstructing certain officers, civil unrest, and obstructing formal process and complicity. He pleaded not guilty.

At a federal detention hearing in February, Sandlin asked a judge to have mercy on him. The judge noted that Sandlin owed $ 500,000 in back taxes.

Five people died in the uprising.

A fundraiser for Sandlin had raised 4% of its goal on Friday.

