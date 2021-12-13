Pakistan snubbed US democracy summit to please China





PESHAWAR Pakistan missed the US-sponsored Virtual Democracy Summit after being ambivalent for days about participating in the event, for official fear of annoying its all-time strategic ally China and thus putting potentially at risk over $ 60 billion of Chinese investment in the country.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not explicitly announce that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s elected government had rejected the U.S. invitation, but media reports say this has happened, likely under the Beijing pressure.

China reportedly contacted Pakistani authorities in the two weeks leading up to the summit to pressure them against their participation. Days after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a late-evening telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Pakistan officially decided to skip the summit.

When Pakistan’s foreign ministry announced the decision, official circles in Islamabad reportedly feared Washington was upset by the snub, although no official US statement was made on the opt-out. from Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement:

We remain deeply committed to deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting and promoting the human rights of all citizens. We value our partnership with the United States, which we want to expand both bilaterally and in terms of regional and international cooperation. We are keeping in touch with the United States on a range of issues and believe we can engage on this at an appropriate time in the future. In the meantime, Pakistan will continue to support all efforts aimed at enhancing dialogue, constructive engagement and international cooperation for the promotion of our common goals.

Pakistani Prime Minister Khan last week called the opening of the US democracy summit a Cold War approach, saying Pakistan did not want to be part of any political bloc in the region but instead wanted to play a role in bridging the gap between the United States and China. However, Khan’s claims have not allayed fears that Pakistan has practically supported the Chinese bloc by skipping the US confab.

President Joe Biden aims to rally global democracies at an upcoming summit. Photo: AFP / Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, a senator from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, told Asia Times that the government made the right decision to skip the event. He said the government wanted to send a message to the United States not to take Pakistan for granted and treat it with the respect it deserves given Islamabad’s assistance to the United States in Afghanistan, a point of a view that is not shared by everyone in Washington.

He said the Biden administration’s attitude towards Pakistan was either cold or hostile and often humiliating, including when US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited India in October but snubbed her visit to Islamabad. Mushahid noted that the United States had made no forward-looking proposals for bilateral relations, choosing instead to blame Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan.

In my opinion, there were reasons to skip the summit. Mushahid added.

China was the first to support Islamabad’s decision to snub the virtual summit meeting. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman and Director General of the Department of Public Information Lijian Zhao wrote in a tweet: Pakistan refused to participate in the democracy summit. A real iron brother! The people who suffer the worst losses are usually those who go too far, including anyone who thinks they are calculating enough to play the card of Taiwan.

The Biden administration angered China by inviting Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a renegade province rather than an autonomous country, to the democratic event.

Mushahid believes the summit was not really about promoting democracy but rather played the democracy card to isolate China and Russia. The summit used the banner of democracy, but the agenda was a Cold War ideological perspective to promote an anti-China conclave, he said.

Relations between Pakistan and China have strengthened in recent years. Image: AFP

We know the American reaction in the past when Pakistan took decisions contrary to Washington’s wishes. It happened on our Chinese policy under Ayub Khan in the 1960s or the nuclear program under Bhutto in the 1970s or Mian Nawaz Sharif testing the nuclear bomb in 1998. [But] every time Pakistan faced US sanctions we ended up doing better,

He recalled that in the 1960s, following US sanctions, Pakistan launched a national defense production program and that in 1990, after the Pressler Amendment, the country built its own nuclear capability. Either way, the United States should know that the road to peace, security and stability in the region passes through Islamabad and for the United States in the region Pakistan is the only game in town, a- he added.

Washington extended invitations to 110 countries, including India, Pakistan, Maldives, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the Philippines in the Asia-Pacific region. Only four countries, namely Pakistan, India, Maldives and Nepal, were chosen for the summit of the South Asia region. Notably, the United States did not invite Bangladesh.

A third of the countries invited to the democracy summit were described by the US think tank Freedom House as partially free, including Modis India and Bolsonaros Brazil, while Turkey and Sri Lanka, two democracies, were penalized for their policies. independent foreigner, Mushahid said. .

