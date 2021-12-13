Everything you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-person visit to his Varanasi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh and inaugurate phase 1 of the new Kashi Vishwanath Dham built at a cost of approximately 339 crores. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project will add to Kashi’s spiritual dynamism.

“Tomorrow, December 13th is a milestone day. During a special program in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. It will add to the spiritual dynamism of Kashi. I urge you all to join the program tomorrow,” said Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Tomorrow, December 13, is a milestone day. During a special program in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi’s spiritual dynamism. I urge you all to join tomorrow’s program. https://t.co/DvTrEKfSzk pic.twitter.com/p2zGMZNv2U – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 12 December 2021

1) According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), around 1:00 p.m. on December 13, PM Modi will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Phase 1.

2) A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project.

3) They will provide a variety of facilities for pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Center, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Observation Gallery, the food court, among others.

4) More than 3000 clairvoyants, personalities associated with different religious mathematics, artists and other personalities will meet on site on December 13 to attend the inauguration.

5) A big ceremony was planned with 55 high definition cameras, four jimmy jibs and a huge drone, the PTI news agency reported.

6) The scale of the project was such that the project now covers a large area of ​​approximately 5 lakh square feet, while the previous premises were limited to approximately 3000 square feet.

7) Known to be the Prime Minister’s dream project, this corridor will shorten the duration and establish a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.