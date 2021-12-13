Java-Bali PPKM Ends Today, President Jokowi Holds Ratas





The implementation of Java-Bali Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) ends Monday (12/13/2021). FOTO / DOK.SINDNews

JAKARTA – Application of restrictions on community activities ( PPKM ) Java-Bali ends, Monday (12/13/2021). The PPKM had previously been extended for two weeks from November 30, 2021. – Application of restrictions on community activities () Java-Bali ends, Monday (12/13/2021). The PPKM had previously been extended for two weeks from November 30, 2021. On a related note, the government today held a limited meeting on the evaluation of PPKM at the State Palace in Jakarta. The meeting was chaired by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). After the meeting, a number of ministers may hold a press conference to convey the latest information or announcements to the media team. Note, the government is currently suspicious of the Omicron variant. Therefore, there are restrictions on foreign nationals (WNA) access to Indonesia in addition to tightening the quarantine period for Indonesian citizens or exempt foreigners. Read also : Anies: PPKM rules at Nataru Holidays are still under discussion



Next, the government is also wary of a peak in Covid-19 cases during the Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 (Nataru) periods. Tightening policies in some sectors have been made even if they have not achieved a uniform PPKM. For information, the government previously extended the implementation of the Java-Bali Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) by 14 days or two weeks, from November 30 to December 13, 2021. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said 23 additional regencies / towns were included in PPKM level 2 and eight districts / towns were included in level 1. Read also : Vaccination Successful Against COVID-19, Bobby Nasution Says Medan Has PPKM Level I



“Based on an assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO), 10 regencies / cities that have returned to level 2 of them are in the Greater Jakarta region due to the decrease in the number of members of the metropolitan area in the Greater Jakarta region. “Luhut said, citing his written statement, Monday evening, November 29, 2021. (abd)

