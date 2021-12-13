First Ministers’ speech to the nation on boosters: December 12, 2021

Good evening,

Over the past year, we’ve shown that vaccination is the key to beating Covid, and that it works.

The UK was the first country in the world to administer a vaccine,

we have achieved the fastest deployment in Europe,

and we also started the fastest recall campaign, with over half a million jabs delivered just yesterday.

And these achievements

made possible by the extraordinary efforts of our NHS, including thousands of GPs and volunteer vaccinators –

have literally saved countless lives and livelihoods in this country.

But I need to talk to you tonight

as I fear we may face an emergency in our battle with the new variant, Omicron,

and we urgently need to strengthen our immunization wall to keep our friends and loved ones safe.

Earlier today, the UK’s four chief medical officers raised the Covid alert level to 4, its second highest level,

due to evidence that Omicron doubles here in the UK every two or three days.

We know from bitter experience how these exponential curves develop.

No one should doubt it: there is an Omicron tidal wave coming,

and I’m afraid it’s now clear that two doses of the vaccine just aren’t enough to provide the level of protection we all need.

But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose

a booster dose

we can all raise our level of protection.

And I know there will be people who will watch and ask if Omicron is less harsh than the previous variants,

and if we really need to go get that booster.

And the answer is yes, we do.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that Omicron can’t hurt you; cannot make you and your loved ones seriously ill.

We have already seen hospitalizations double in one week in South Africa.

And we have Omicron patients in hospital here in the UK right now.

At this point, our scientists cannot say that Omicron is less severe,

and even if this turns out to be true, we already know that it is so much more transmissible,

that an Omicron wave crosses a population that has not been boosted

would risk a level of hospitalization that could overwhelm our NHS

and unfortunately leads to very many deaths.

We must therefore act now.

Today we are launching the Omicron Emergency Boost,

a national mission unlike anything we’ve done before in the immunization program –

to be boosted now.

Two weeks ago, I said we would offer every eligible adult a booster by the end of January.

Today, in light of this Omicron emergency, I am pushing this goal forward by a whole month.

All eligible people aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the New Year.

And we spoke to the decentralized administrations today, to confirm that the UK government will provide additional support to speed up vaccinations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To hit the pace we need, we need to match the best NHS immunization day yet and then beat it day in and day out.

It will take an extraordinary effort.

And as we focus on boosters and make this new goal achievable,

this will mean that other appointments will have to be postponed until the new year.

But if we don’t do it now, the Omicron wave could be so big that cancellations and disruptions, like losing cancer appointments, would be even bigger next year.

And I know the pressures on everyone in our NHS

from our general practitioners, doctors and nurses to our carriers

who have all worked incredibly hard and we thank them for the incredible work they have done.

But I’m saying straight to those of you on the front lines,

I must ask you to make another extraordinary effort now,

so that we can protect you and your colleagues and especially your patients against even greater pressures next year.

So from tomorrow in England, we are opening the recall to any adult over 18 who received a second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago.

The NHS booking system will be open for these younger age groups from Wednesday,

and this is the best way to secure your niche,

but in some places you can enter from tomorrow.

We will also assist this emergency operation by

the deployment of 42 military planning teams in each region,

establishment of additional vaccination sites and mobile units,

extend opening hours so that clinics are open 7 days a week, with more appointments in the early mornings, evenings and weekends,

and train thousands of other volunteer vaccinators.

And well define other stages in the days to come.

It was because of the Omicron threat that I announced on Wednesday that we would be moving to Plan B in England.

You must wear a face covering in indoor public spaces.

Starting tomorrow, work from home if you can.

And from Wednesday, subject to a vote in parliament, you’ll need to take a negative lateral flow test to enter nightclubs and some big events if you’re not doubly vaccinated.

These measures will help slow the spread of Omicron.

But we have to go further and boost ourselves now.

If you have not yet received a vaccine, get at least one protection with a vaccine as soon as possible.

If you’ve already received your reminder, encourage your friends and family to do the same.

We are a great country. We have the vaccines to protect our people.

So let’s do it. Let’s Get Boosted now.

Get boosted now for yourself, for your friends and family.

Get Boosted Now to protect jobs and livelihoods across this country.

Get a boost now to protect our NHS, our freedoms and our way of life.

Get boosted now.

Thank you very much.