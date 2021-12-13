PM Modis Twitter Account Hacked With Bitcoin Post, Quickly Secure | India News





NEW DELHI: PM Modis’ personal Twitter account was hacked for a brief period in the early hours of Sunday, prompting the Centre’s cybersecurity wing CERT-In to order a high-level investigation into the incident following a similar breach in September of last year where an account linked to PM’s personal website was compromised.

The latest incident saw hackers post a tweet from the PM’s Twitter account which has more than 73.4 million followers, claiming that India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. Sharing a link and asking people to hurry, the Tweet added: The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.

Barely was the hack noticed when the government sprang into action, writing to Twitter about the incident and asking users to ignore the tweet.

The first official information on the breach was sent via the PM’s official Twitter account (@PMOIndia) at 3:18 am: PM’s Twitter account @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was reported to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period that the account has been compromised, any Tweet shared should be ignored.

As the chatter around the violation spread, the topic started to become a trending trend on Twitter with hashtags such as #hacked.

When contacted, a Twitter spokesperson said the account was “secure” at the time they learned of the hack. “We have 24/7 lines of communication with the PM office and our teams took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our investigation revealed that it there is no sign of any other impacted accounts at this time. ”

Twitter said that, based on its internal investigations into the matter, it appears the account was not compromised due to a breach of Twitter’s systems.

However, senior government officials have opened an investigation into the breach, with the country’s nodal cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, entering the scene.

Officials from the cybersecurity wing and other agencies have asked Twitter for details, while investigating possible unions and hacking groups that operate as independent entities or come from countries hostile to the interests of the United States. India, sources told TOI.

In the incident that happened on September 3 last year, the verified Twitter account of Modi’s personal website @narendramodi_in was hacked (also in the wee hours) as the door breakers scoured the bank for funds. name of Covid-19 relief efforts, but via bitcoin.

“I ask all of you to donate generously to the PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19. Now India starts with cryptocurrency. Please donate bitcoins to (bitcoin wallet address),” tweeted hackers from the verified grip around 3:15 a.m. However, the account was restored within an hour and the malicious tweets deleted.

Hackers who identified as John Wick (a Hollywood self-defense action thriller franchise starring actor Keanu Reeves in the lead role) later claimed in an email that they were based in Korea. and had hacked into the Prime Minister’s website account to “erase their name” from a previous data breach incident.

Twitter had previously said the incident was not related to any security compromises at its end, adding that there was no connection to a global celebrity hack in July of last year.

The July incidents saw cyber attackers hack into the Twitter accounts of famous Western figures such as former US President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as well as companies such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon. Musk. It was allegedly linked to a Bitcoin scam, and the incident also saw CERT-In intervene as it sought an explanation from the company about possible attacks in India.

