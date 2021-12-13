Imran Khan warns of action as Gwadar protests fuel unrest in Pakistan’s Balochistan





Thousands of ordinary people take part in a protest in the town of Gwadar, in Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province. They demand clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics, as well as job opportunities for people in the area. A major demand from fishermen in this coastal town is a ban on modern mechanized trawlers which deprive local fishing communities of their livelihoods.

The protests have been going on for a month and are led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, the leader of the local wing of the Jamaat-i-Islami Party. The movement, called “Gwadar ko haq do” (giving Gwadar his right) attracts thousands of people not only from the city but from the surrounding neighborhoods as it gains momentum. In addition, women are coming to the city. protest site stand up and This may be the first time women have joined a protest in a conservative Baloch society, highlighting the desperation of people who want basic amenities and livelihoods.

Pakistan’s Balochistan province is known to Indians primarily for the Chinese port of Gwadar, which is at the center of President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative.

China has pledged US $ 60 billion to Pakistan for infrastructure development in the region. The former Sino-Pakistani alliance was mainly defensive, as a bulwark against the common Indian enemy, is now also political and economic. Imran Khan did not attend President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit also at Beijing’s insistence. Otherwise, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry would not have called Pakistan an “iron brother” and would not have said that Khan would not attend the summit. Besides China’s strategic considerations, finding an alternative route to get minerals and other raw materials to the country of origin, the Gwadar port project is also intended to generate jobs and boost the economy. Pakistani economy.

But New Delhi sees Gwadar, which is on the Arabian Sea, as a way for China to increase its naval presence in the Arabian and Indian Oceans. Add to this the opening by the PLA of its first overseas military base in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa in 2017, and its presence in Hambantota in neighboring Sri Lanka, is a natural concern for India. Especially since the links between the two Asian giants have fallen sharply following the military clash in Ladakh last summer. India is keeping a close watch on Gwadar and Balochistan for strategic concerns, although Islamabad has repeatedly accused New Delhi of arming and funding terrorist groups in the province.

Balochistan is one of the least developed provinces in Pakistan, but it is also one of the richest in resources, especially minerals. Balochistan has always had difficult relations with the federal government in Islamabad, the region being neglected by successive military dictators. There were several nationalist movements in Balochistan calling for more autonomy and more development funds from the federal kitty. And as happened in northeast India, long neglect on the part of the center led the young men to take up arms and launch an armed struggle. Inevitably, the army is brought in and local resentment grows. The Balochistan Liberation Army carried out several attacks throughout the province, and the military crackdown led to human rights violations. Previously the target was the Pakistani army and now more and more Chinese interests are being targeted. Several Chinese engineers and workers have lost their lives in terrorist attacks in Balochistan. At one point, New Delhi was concerned about sending Chinese forces to Balochistan for the safety of Chinese workers sent for infrastructure projects in the province.

Locals have been promised jobs in the many new projects being built in and around Gwadar, but very few have been absorbed. Basic amenities for locals did not improve either, leading to anger and frustration. The current movement is the result of overflowing anger.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to look into the grievances and said trawlers will be banned so the local fishing community can continue to make a living. Whether all of this will eventually come to pass remains a question mark. Considering that the PTI government is already facing challenges on several fronts, the Prime Minister should try to put out this fire. A trawler ban will be announced, but it remains to be seen to what extent authorities will implement it after a few months. The larger issue is that of development, not only of roads and railways, but also of basic schools and health facilities in this neglected region. Locals who have watched their minerals leave the province for generations are now convinced that the new China-Pakistan economic corridor, centered around Gwadar, has job opportunities.

Maulana Hidayat “When the port of Gwadar has brought no prosperity to those who live in its vicinity, what good for the inhabitants of the rest of the country,” Maulana Hidayat reportedly said in an interview quoted by Pakistani media.

It is a centuries-old story that takes place in different parts of the developing world, where long neglected communities are compelled by their pathetic condition to raise the flag of revolt and fight for their rights. The peaceful protesters do not want to separate from Pakistan, but unless Islamabad puts out the fire quickly, the Balochistan Liberation Group will take advantage of people’s disaffection and inspire more and more young people to join them. If the PTI government is wise, it will try to put out the flames quickly. Imran Khan has announced that he will give in to 19 of the protesters’ 20 demands, but until these are implemented on the ground, nothing can be said. In the past, governments had promised a lot but had failed to keep their promises. This time around, with the Chinese being present in large numbers in Balochistan, Islamabad will be wary of the security consequences if this movement is allowed to continue. ends

–Seema Guha

