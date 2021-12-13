Rumors surface about who could replace Boris Johnson as PM presents all speculation and reactions

As a scandal-stricken Prime Minister faces continued calls to step down for alleged Covid rule violation at Downing Street last year, conversations are already underway as to who could replace Boris Johnson as next occupant of number 10.

If you missed it in any way, it was reported that a Christmas party took place in Downing Street in December 2020, when strict lockdowns were in place. A spokesperson for Number 10 said: Covid rules were followed at all times whenthe story broke.

However, this position came under intense scrutiny when Allegra Stratton, who was scheduled to host Downing Street TV news briefs before they were removed, was brought to light.filmedjoking that a Christmas party at the government building was a business meeting and was not socially distanced.

Sheannounced his resignationin front of his home on Wednesday.

Things then took off when the Prime Minister himself was caught up in the allegations, with theMirror report Saturdaythat Mr Johnson ran a Christmas quiz last year and that they had a picture.

Although the quiz is virtual, the image shows it next to two other people, at a time when social mixing was not allowed.

All of this has made people wonder how long Mr Johnson will stay in office, with Scottish National Party Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP,having already requested his resignation.

With all of this, some names are already circulating as Boris’ successor even before he leaves office, as early as that may be.

So we’ve put together the candidates flagged for the top job, along with the reaction to their next job.

Rishi sunak

Current Chancellor of the Exchequer, the MP for Richmond rose through the political ranks from local minister in 2018, to chief secretary of the treasury in 2019, to occupying one of the four major functions of state in the year last.

Given how close he is already to the highest post, people are already predicting that hell will throw his hat in the ring and maybe even end up with the highest post:

Liz truss

Previously ratedthe most popular ministeramong the Tory members, Elizabeth Pork Markets Truss, currently Foreign Secretary and Minister for Women and Equality, has been suggested as the next Prime Minister for her appeal to Tories.

Since conversations began about Ms Truss being next to take on the role, a video has surfaced online showing her awkward responses to reporters’ questions alongside other comments expressing concerns about her potential candidacy:

Priti Patel

While other names may just be speculation at this point,Sunday Timesis already reporting that the controversial Home Secretary is considering running for office.

The MP, who has elicited many negative reactions for her stance on immigration, is currently facing heavy criticism over two bills: the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Criminal Law Bill. courts and the Nationality and Borders Bill – the latter giving him the power to withdraw UK citizenship from a person without notice.

Many responded to theSunday opening hoursreport saying they would move if Ms Patel became the next prime minister:

Jeremy hunt

The former health secretary, who came second behind Mr Johnson in the race to replace Theresa May, may well decide to try again to win the leadership race.

While Mr. Hunts’ past has certainly not been forgotten by Twitter users:

Matt hancock

You’d think a recent scandal about kissing an assistant and breaking Covid rules would reduce someone’s chances of showing up for the biggest job in the country, but the aboveSunday opening hoursThe article claims he spoke about his prospects of becoming the next prime minister.

While the other names that were supposed to take over filled Twitter users with dread, this one instead sparked ridicule:

Well, we have to wait and see who comes next, but we can’t say we were eager to find out.