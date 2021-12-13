PM offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Varanasi for his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, during which he will inaugurate Phase 1 of the new Kashi Vishwanath Dham. At the airport, Prime Minister Modi was received by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Main highlights of Modi’s visit to Varanasi:

-When the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi came to Varanasi 100 years ago, he expressed his pain upon seeing the narrow streets and the dirt. Many people have come to power on behalf of Gandhi Ji, but this is the first time his dream of a magnificent Kashi has come true: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

-PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple before the inauguration.

–PM Modi reaches Kashi Vishwanath temple.

–Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy bath in the Ganga River in Varanasi. Adorning a saffron-colored outfit, PM Modi offered flowers to the sacred river and chanted mantras on a rosary. He also took water from the Ganges for the “jalaabhishek” of Kashi Vishwanath temple.

–A stone sculpture of Bharat Mata against a symbolic background of India, and statues of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar and Saint Adi Shankaracharya were installed on the vast campus of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which was adorned with flowers for its inauguration.

–Prime Minister Modi took a Khirkiya Ghat cruise ship from Varanasi to Lalita Ghat on Monday to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple.

–Modi will also go on a ‘baithak cruise’ later and enjoy watching the fireworks and festivities taking place in the ghats of the ancient city.

-Modi will go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple next door to offer prayers around 1:00 p.m. and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham around 1:20 p.m.

-Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kaal Bhiarav temple in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

-PM Modi also performed aarti at the temple. He was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

