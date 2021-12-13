Indonesia’s anti-corruption machine is under attack





By Ahmad Khoirul Umam, University of Paramadina Jakarta, December 13 (360info) Indonesia’s flourishing democracy has fallen back under the leadership of President Joko Widodo. After 23 years of reforms, Indonesia is overcoming the democratic setbacks of President Joko Widodo. Anti-corruption agencies have been systematically crippled, democratic pillars are declining, civil liberties are weakened, and an increasingly polarized social climate is being exploited for political ends. Leading the democratic regression is Widodo, who has used the pandemic to refocus decision-making power and further attack anti-corruption bodies during the pandemic. The measures linked to the pandemic have refocused decision-making power. Public health measures have restricted movement and given governments greater control over the population. This has diminished transparency and accountability in public policies. Predatory interest groups have hijacked public policies to serve their own political-economic agenda. From this arose scandals for which no one was held responsible. Social assistance programs and the purchase of medical test kits, drugs and vaccines during the pandemic were all reportedly seized. The dominant voices of university student movements, labor organizations, anti-corruption activists and environmentalists are not being heard. People have taken to the streets over the omnibus law, which trade unionists say will cut wages, and aims to weaken the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). The government responded with a strong police response and increased propaganda. Indonesia’s democratic decline has accelerated. The country’s democracy score fell from 6.48 in 2019 to 6.3 in 2020 in the Economist Intelligence Units Democracy Index, its lowest score in 14 years. Categorized as a flawed democracy, Indonesia’s democratic quality falls below neighboring states such as Malaysia, the Philippines, and Timor Leste. This trend has continued: the polarization between Islamic conservatives and hyper-nationalists continues to be exploited for political ends by those in power. The tension between these two groups seems to limit the space for moderation (wasathiyyah) or middle path politics that emphasizes rationality and moderation. Relations between the two groups remained poor for the full seven years of the Widodos administration. Many in power seem to appreciate this atmosphere which offers easier and less expensive means to mobilize and consolidate their support at the base. Widodos’ refusal to protect the KPK has seen the anti-corruption body lose even more power. 57 of the principal investigators and KPK employees were fired on the grounds that they could not pass a controversial knowledge of nationality test (Tes Wawasan Kebangsaan), weakening the organization and facilitating further corruption. Finding a solution To reverse the trend, Widodo must be firm, using his political power and resources to strengthen the KPK. His silence on their weakening has led civil society networks to increasingly question his commitment to the fight against corruption. A culture of corruption will foster instability, which is not conducive to investment and economic development. Without a government of its own, the economic development of the state will be fragile and easily demolished, as was the case with the end of President Soehartos’ administration in 1998. Widodo has three more years to correct his government’s approach in in the fight against corruption. Corrective measures must respond to Indonesia’s democratic decline and the weakening of the anti-corruption agenda: Widodo must show a clear commitment to ending the abuse of power by the elites around him, diverting forces from the order, weakening civil liberties and manipulating public opinion. In the meantime, linked to the deepening of the polarization, there is a middle way. Moderate political parties and Islamic civil society groups are needed to ease tensions between Islamic conservatives and hypernationalists. Organizations that could calm the turmoil include the Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah and also Robhitoh Alawiyah, an organization which serves as a refuge for the network of the Prophet’s descendants in Indonesia. As anchors of moderate Islamic communities in Indonesia, Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah, and Robhitoh Alawiyah can also collaborate with other moderate Islamic actors to protect traditional Muslims from the trap of political friction. Collaboration among moderates will become a more effective means of helping the people (ummah) to stay on the basis of the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah paradigm, which is typically tolerant, moderate and progressive in the interests of the democratic development of Indonesia. (360info.org) AMS AMS (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

