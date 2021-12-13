Chris Wallace quits Fox News for CNN after years of attacks on Trump, defying GOP





Fox News presenter Chris Wallace announced on Sunday he was quitting the cable network for CNN after 18 years, after years of attacks by former President Donald Trump and regularly facing Republican and Democratic lawmakers on his agenda. Fox News Sunday.

Although Fox News is widely seen as pro-Tories and Republicans, Wallace, 74, has established himself as one of the network’s leading journalists regularly challenging GOP lawmakers and the former president. As a result, Wallace has elicited regular negative reactions from Trump.

“Eighteen years ago, the bosses at Fox promised me that they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise. have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think it’s important to hold the leaders of our country to account, “Wallace said on his Sunday show on Fox News over the weekend. , announcing his departure.

The reporter said his time on Fox News was “a great adventure”.

“It might sound cheesy, but I feel like we’ve built a community here. There are a lot of things you can do on Sunday mornings. The fact that you chose to spend this hour with us is something. that I cherish. But after 18 years, I decided to quit Fox. I want to try something new, go beyond politics to whatever interests me. I’m ready for a new adventure, ” he explained.

Fox News presenter Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he was leaving the famous cable network after 18 years. In this photo, Wallace hosts the first presidential debate between then-President Donald Trump and then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images

In an emailed statement to Newsweek, Fox News expressed pride in the work Wallace has done for the network.

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team of which Chris Wallace was a part for 18 years. Fox News Sunday’s legacy will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will hold the position until a permanent host be named, “the network said.

Shortly after Wallace made his Fox News announcement, CNN confirmed that it would be joining the CNN + Network’s new streaming service, which will launch in early 2022. Wallace also confirmed the news in a statement.

“I am delighted to join CNN +. After decades of broadcast and cable news, I’m excited to explore the world of streaming. tell stories, ”the reporter said.

Although Fox News is generally seen as pro-Trump with its coverage, the former president has regularly challenged Wallace.

“Why is Fox News keeping Chris Wallace? Trump said in a June statement. “His grades are terrible, he is ‘almost’ radical on the left, he has been credited with seriously failing as a host of the presidential debate (except for Biden whom he totally protected!), And many other things again. Usually, these are not the qualities of a long stay! “

In 2019, Trump criticized Wallace for speaking favorably about then-Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is now President Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary.

“Hard to believe @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him. Fox is increasingly moving on the losing (bad) side by covering Democrats, ”Trump tweeted in May 2019.

Chris Wallace said, “I actually think whether you like his opinions or not, Mayor Pete has a lot of substance… a fascinating biography. “Gee, he never speaks well of me,” the then-president added in a follow-up post.

In November 2019, Trump described Wallace as “mean” and “obnoxious” on Twitter after Fox News host interviewed GOP Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana. “This kind of stupid and unfair interview would never have happened in @FoxNews’ past,” Trump tweeted.

A month later, Wallace targeted Trump for regularly attacking the media.

“Now let’s talk about the president. He has done everything he can to undermine the media, to try to delegitimize us. And I think his objective is clear: to sow doubt when we publish criticism of him and his administration on the fact that we can be trusted, “Wallace said during a speech at the Newseum in Washington, DC

As Wallace spoke favorably of Fox News in his opening post, urging his viewers to “keep watching,” some quickly began to speculate that he had been kicked out.

Much like the increasingly authoritarian Republican Party, when organizations radicalize, moderates are either purged or purged themselves. https://t.co/7TS1LgmfpT

– Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 12, 2021

“Much like the increasingly authoritarian Republican Party, when organizations radicalize, moderates are either purged or purged themselves,” tweeted Brian Klaas, associate professor of world politics at University College London, sharing the news. of Wallace’s departure.

Wallace’s departure came after several analysts left Fox News over controversial host Tucker Carlson’s documentary Patriot Purge. The special, which began airing on Fox Nation on November 1, has been criticized by critics for spreading misinformation about the January 6 pro-Trump attack on the United States Capitol, suggesting that ‘it was a “false flag” operation.

Two longtime Fox News commentators, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, stepped down from the network after the Patriot Purge aired. They cited their opposition to disinformation as a breaking point.

“It deals with all kinds of innuendo and conspiracy theories that I think could legitimately lead to violence. For me and for Steve that was the last straw,” Goldberg told NPR in a report. interview. The outlet further reported that Wallace, along with Fox News host Bret Baier, had raised objections to the Carlson special with network executives.

Prior to joining Fox News in 2003, Wallace worked for NBC News and ABC News. He is the son of legendary CBS News reporter Mike Wallace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/chris-wallace-quits-fox-news-cnn-after-years-trump-attacks-challenging-gop-1658566 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos