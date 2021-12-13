Abandoned projects shatter confidence in China’s domestic market

(Bloomberg) – Construction cranes are stationary in China’s Yunnan province, in the far eastern Himalayas. Construction stopped in Hainan, off the Vietnamese coast, and in Heilongjiang, along the Russian border.

Across China, tens of millions of square feet of unfinished apartment buildings – the legacy of a real estate boom gone bad in 2021 – are derailing countless dreams of owning a home.

In a country where private property was only legalized two decades ago, ordinary Chinese are discovering how quickly fortunes can turn in the housing market. Creeping price cuts and falling sales over the past few months have called into question the way free-wheeling real estate developers have financed, built and marketed homes to the masses.

No developer sums up the ongoing difficulties like China Evergrande Group, the giant conglomerate that is now in default and groaning under more than $ 300 billion in liabilities. But many smaller developers have also followed Evergrande’s familiar strategy of borrowing heavily, building aggressively – and making buyers pay in full up front, sometimes before the ground has even broken. Until the bottom collapsed, nearly nine out of ten homes in China were pre-sold, according to Hongta Securities Co. Commonly used overseas buyer protections, such as escrow accounts and installment payments, tend to be weak.

The result is a mirror image of the 2008 subprime mortgage fiasco. Back then, in the United States, it was homebuyers who got the upper hand. This time, in China, its builders. President Xi Jinping wants to crack down on what he sees as a debt-fueled excess in the real estate sector without harming the millions who have saved and saved to buy homes. City dwellers tend to have around 80% of their assets tied up in housing.

Gary Chen is one of 1.6 million Evergrande customers who are waiting for his house to be completed. In 2019, Chen invested the equivalent of $ 55,000 – 13 years of savings, he said – in a three-bedroom apartment in the Jiu Long Bay area in Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan. Two years later, construction is at a standstill. Dozens of cranes stood beside the unfinished tower, Chen said last month. The shallow foundations have been soaked with water. Some 4000 units remained unfinished.

It never occurred to me that things would go wrong for a developer of this caliber, says Chen, 33, who declined to reveal his work.

Like Chen, most buyers just thought they would get what they paid for. The president of Evergrande, Hui Ka Yan, has publicly committed to carrying out the projects. But as of mid-November, construction sites covering 49 million square meters (572 million square feet) were lying idle, according to a report by local media outlet Caixin. That’s the equivalent of about 40% of all Evergrande projects that were underway at the end of 2020, before the problems arose.

It’s not just Evergrandes customers who are in limbo. At Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., some buyers are still waiting to receive apartments purchased five years ago, according to the state-owned CCTV broadcaster. And at Tahoe Group Co., some owners have just started to see construction resume four months after the scheduled delivery date.

Representatives for Evergrande, Kaisa and Tahoe did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Granted, Chinese officials are likely to make home completion a priority even if they see developers like Evergrande and Kaisa failing. Homebuyers are likely to be at the top of the list when debts are tallied, as Xis focuses on common prosperity and aversion to social unrest.

But construction delays are undermining confidence. In cities across the country, new home prices have fallen for two consecutive months, albeit by less than 1%. Sales fell 24% from a year earlier in October.

National figures may mask steeper declines in some pockets. In some economically weaker cities, the crisis has been so brutal that at least two dozen local authorities have restricted minimum prices. A real estate industry association in Zhangjiajie, a relatively small town in mountainous central China, warned developers in late November not to lower prices. Home sales in northern China are expected to follow the wealthier south, according to economists at Nomura Holdings Inc ..

A small developer is struggling to attract buyers to so-called tier three cities, even after offering 20% ​​discounts, an executive said, asking not to be identified. Even in the top 10 high-end home builders, some potential buyers concerned about its ability to deliver on time have delayed purchases and demanded proof of financial standing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

To attract buyers to cities where steep price cuts are prohibited, some developers are instead offering free parking lots and household appliances, local media reported.

Certainly, construction has resumed in some places. But many who bought earlier are appalled.

A recent buyer, who asked to be identified only by his last name, Tan, said he purchased a unit in the Evergrande Mansion development in Wenzhou, southeast China, only for the developer to y reduce prices by a third, below prevailing rates. In the eastern town of Taixing, another buyer, Yin, said he regretted buying from Evergrande before the company’s problems came to light, even though his unit was delivered on time.

It will be difficult to sell Yin figures now given the damage to Evergrandes’ reputation and various construction flaws in his building. Prices will go down for sure, he says.

For the developers, things could get worse from here. Proceeds from home sales represent more than half of their cash inflows, according to calculations based on official data, and stress is increasing in the industry. Local governments have started to tighten surveillance after protests erupted against the delays.

Locals are getting more and more nervous, says Larry Hu, head of China’s economy at Macquarie Group Ltd.

Restrictions on the real estate sector are expected to remain broadly, economists said after an annual meeting of top Communist Party policymakers last week, held relatively hawkish language on real estate. However, a slight easing of developer funding has emerged in some areas.

And so what once seemed unthinkable now appears quite possible: The heady days of selling homes in China before they were built could be in jeopardy. The People’s Bank of China was advising changes as early as 2005. A city in the southern province of Guangdong tightened in 2018. Last year, Hainan, designated by Xi as a special economic zone, asked developers to sell the residences only after construction. finished.

In July, a similar stipulation was put on the proposed urban plots in Hangzhou, where Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is based. Beijing’s local government last month demanded that developers buying prime land near the eastern business district do the same.

Many developers are not prepared for the worst. A nationwide pre-sale ban could wipe out up to half of small builders, according to Zhang Dawei, analyst at Centaline Group.

Developers may be forced to gradually move from pre-sales to selling completed projects in the future, although this will take some time, said Ziv Ang, Kuala Lumpur-based analyst at UOB Kay Hian. The current funding environment remains difficult for most developers, which means they would be under tremendous pressure if they were to make this change.

(Updates with outlook for property borders in the 21st paragraph)

