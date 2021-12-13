Government to roll out health cards in Punjab from January: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launching ceremony of the Naya Pakistan Health Card initiative in Lahore on Monday, December 13, 2021. Screenshot via Hum News Live The PTI government had launched a program similar to the KP in the year last. families in the Punjab will also have access to health cards. According to the Naya Pakistan Health Card, this is not just a form of health insurance, but an entire health system.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke on Monday at the launching ceremony of the government initiative Naya Pakistan Health Card in Lahore and said it will be rolled out to citizens from January 1 next year .

To please God, one must serve humanity, said the prime minister, adding: “Most people are not familiar with the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina, or the Islamic welfare state.

Highlighting the importance for a country of having a modern and technologically advanced medical infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that when her mother was diagnosed with cancer, her family had to take her to the hospital. stranger for treatment.

He said the event prompted him to establish a cancer hospital in Pakistan where people, especially the poor, could get free treatment.

The prime minister said the country is required to spend 100 million rupees per year to operate the health system. He also pledged that by March 2022, all families in the Punjab will have access to health cards.

“The Naya Pakistan health card is not just a form of health insurance, but represents a whole health system,” he said.

Towards the end of his speech, the PM then praised his government’s policy of imposing smart and micro-smart locks as opposed to a full-fledged lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic and said the whole world was congratulating the Pakistan for this. However, he added, the opposition continued to criticize his government.

It should be recalled that last year the Prime Minister launched a health insurance scheme similar to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an initiative to provide Rs1mn insurance to every family in the province by January 2021.

“Corruption is a sign that the rule is not widespread in the country”

Earlier today, the Prime Minister said that the existence of corruption in a country is “a sign” that the rule of law does not prevail there.

“Due to the corruption of the elite, we are still a developing nation,” the prime minister said during a speech in Lahore.

The Prime Minister stressed that due to the mistakes of past leaders, Pakistan’s reputation was tarnished, as he noted that democracy is strong where the rule of law prevails.

Continuing, the Prime Minister asked how Islam and terrorism were considered the same after September 11. “There is no relationship between Islam and terrorism and no religion allows it.”

