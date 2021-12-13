Mark Meadows alongside Trump on the cover of his book: Fake News





Mark Meadows, who served as former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, sided with his former boss on Wednesday for the cover of his upcoming memoir, accepting his fake news.

“If you are actually reading the book in the context of this story, this story describes a false positive,” Meadows said of the part of the book that describes how Trump tested positive for COVID-19 before a debate in 2020 with the current President Joe Biden, who was snippets of The Guardian and made headlines on Wednesday.

In an interview on Newsmax, he continued: Literally he had one test, had two more tests after that, showed no COVID during the debate and yet, you know, the way which the media wants to run is certainly to be as negative as possible about Donald Trump while giving Joe Biden a pass.

Newsmax presenter Rob Schmitt: “I believe the chairman said this is fake news. What’s the story here?”

Mark Meadows: “Well, the president is right, this is fake news.” pic.twitter.com/p2zkaT5Vw0

– Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 2, 2021

Trump himself denied on Wednesday that he had COVID-19 during the debate.

The story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate, Trump said in a statement that was distributed to his Save America PAC mailing list.

According to the Guardian, in The Chiefs Chief, released on December 7, Meadows wrote that even though both candidates were to be negative for the virus within 72 hours of the debate start time of September 29, 2020, nothing was right. stop [Trump] to go out there. A second test, carried out after a positive test, gave a negative result, added the former chief of staff.

Three days after this debate, Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center and treated for COVID-19. Speculation swirled as to whether he had tested positive for the virus during the debate and attending other events at the time, including a White House reception on September 26 to celebrate Amy’s appointment. Coney Barrett in the Supreme Court (which was not socially distanced and in which few participants wore masks). Her infection had only been publicly disclosed just before her hospitalization, but after the appointment event, many other members of the administration and prominent politicians, including then-first lady Melania Trump, the attaché. White House press release Kayleigh McEnany and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive.

