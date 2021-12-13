India investigates hack into Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Twitter account





NEW DELHI India officials are investigating how Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Twitter account was hacked, with a tweet to his more than 73 million followers falsely saying India is adopting bitcoin as legal tender and distributing it to inhabitants of the country.

The account was briefly compromised before being secured, the prime minister’s office said on Twitter. The issue has been escalated to Twitter Inc., and the tweet should be ignored, the office said.

Twitter said its systems were not hacked during the hack. The company has 24-hour lines of communication with the Prime Minister’s Office and secured Mr Modis’s account as soon as we became aware of this activity, a Twitter spokesperson said. An investigation on Twitter showed that no other accounts appeared to be affected, she added. Twitter recommends that to protect their accounts, users take measures such as enabling two-factor authentication, requiring not only a password, but also a second form of identification to log in, such as a sent code. via an app. A spokeswoman declined to provide details on how secure Mr. Modis’ account was. An Indian government official said strong security measures were taken to protect the account and the investigation would seek to examine the IP address and ISP that the hacker used to access the account. The hack came after the Indian government announced last month that it would consider a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies in India, with few exceptions, and create an official digital currency that will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India, according to a parliamentary bulletin. In a speech last month, Mr. Modi said democratic countries should work together to ensure bitcoin does not end up in the wrong hands, without further clarification. The proposed legislation, which is still evolving, will likely ban the use of cryptocurrencies as legal tender in India, government officials say. But New Delhi is considering how they could be regulated as an asset class for investment. Officials are monitoring how other governments treat cryptocurrencies and the open access ledger behind them, known as blockchain. A government official said the final bill would likely be favorable to startups and those who advocate the use of new technology. The proposal to create an official digital currency will likely be left out of the bill, the official said. Mr. Modi has one of the most followed Twitter accounts in the world, with more followers than US President Joe Biden, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian West. The tweet from Mr. Modis’ account, subsequently deleted, claimed that the government had purchased 500 bitcoins, a type of cryptocurrency that has attracted significant investment and hype in recent years. The tweet contained a link to a blog, now inaccessible, which suggested that bitcoin was being distributed. India’s cybersecurity incident and threat watchdog, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, is investigating the hack, according to government officials with knowledge of the matter. Digital payments have become more common in the country of more than 1.3 billion people in recent years, with popular services such as One97 Communications Ltd. s Paytm, Alphabet Inc. Google and WhatsApp, Meta Platforms’ messaging service. But while cryptocurrency-related startups in India have attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in funding in recent years, it’s unclear just how prevalent their services may become in the South Asian nation. The Indian government has set new rules in recent years to govern America’s tech giants and promote local champions. It has tightened the rules for e-commerce and wants to better control harmful content online. In May, Indian police visited Twitter’s New Delhi office to investigate the company branding tweets from a ruling party spokesperson as misleading. Last year, a hacker broke into Twitter systems and gained access to several prominent Twitter accounts, including those belonging to Barack Obama and Bill Gates, to post messages asking for money to be sent to people. cryptocurrency accounts. A Florida teenager pleaded guilty in March to crimes including fraud and unauthorized computer access, after prosecutors charged him with impersonating a Twitter IT employee to gain access to corporate networks, bypassing its security measures. Write to Newley Purnell at [email protected] and Rajesh Roy at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/india-investigates-hacking-of-prime-minister-narendra-modis-twitter-account-11639397030 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos