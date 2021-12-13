Trump says he ‘survived’ four years because he fired Comey





Former President Donald Trump said in his last interview with Fox News that he might not have “survived” the four years of his presidency if he had not fired the then FBI director , James Comey.

“If I didn’t fire Comey, they were looking to bring down the President of the United States. If I didn’t fire him… Some people would say, ‘He made a mistake in firing Comey.’ Now those same people have said it was the most incredible gut movement they’ve ever seen, ”he told host Mark Levin, adding that he had walked into a“ hornet’s nest. Which he attributed to the existence of a “deep state”.

Trump sacked Comey in the spring of 2017, shortly after taking office. The White House said at the time that the dismissal was the result of Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

In a letter, Trump wrote: While I very much appreciate your advising me, on three occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nonetheless agree with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are unable to effectively run the office.

Despite what the president wrote, he was in fact the subject of an investigation: Comey was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign.

Reactions flooded online Sunday night after the interview aired on “Life, Liberty & Levin.” Observers marveled at what they saw as he bluntly admitted he had obstructed justice.

MSNBC producer Steve Benen said, “In case anyone is curious, the statute of limitations for federal obstruction of justice is five years. Trump sacked Comey four and a half years ago.

“Last week Trump accidentally called people who thought his election was stupid and admitted to obstructing justice by sacking Comey. Republicans must be feeling very good heading into 2024 with that horse’s ass as their frontrunner, ”political writer Jeremy Newberger said.

Democratic commentator Lindy Li added, “Even OJ Simpson was smart enough to say IF I did. Trump doesn’t even bother with assumptions. He bluntly admits that he couldn’t have kept his presidency if he hadn’t fired Comey. Will the DOJ end up biting?

Watch below, via Fox News.

Trump: If I didn’t fire Comey, they were looking to take down the President of the United States… I don’t think could’ve survived if I didn’t fire him pic.twitter.com/AHxYyPBZA6 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 6, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/trump-comey-firing-fox-news-reactions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos