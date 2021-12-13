Chinese Xi, Russian Putin to hold virtual summit on Wednesday





Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold a virtual summit this week to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, amid tensions between Moscow and the West over the gathering of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border with Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not mention any specific topics and said details would be released after Wednesday’s video meeting. “The two heads of state will give a comprehensive review of China-Russia relations and cooperation in various fields this year,” Wang said at a daily briefing on Monday. Wang added that the leaders “will also design high-level projects for the development of bilateral relations next year.” US President Joe Biden warned Putin on an appeal last week that Russia would face painful sanctions that would cause resounding economic damage if it invaded Ukraine again. Putin replied that Russian troops were in their own territory and that they were not threatening anyone, according to his foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov. In recent years, China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to counter US dominance over the international economic and political order. Both have faced sanctions for their internal policies, China for abuses against minorities, especially Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and for its crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Beijing and Washington also remain at odds over China’s trade, technology, and military intimidation against Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. Wang said the bilateral meeting of US rivals is expected to further strengthen high-level mutual trust between the two sides. “

Putin demanded guarantees that an enlargement of the NATO military alliance would never include Ukraine, a request rejected by the United States and its NATO allies. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

