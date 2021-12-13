Rs440b to spend on health card program in three years: PM





Prime Minister Imran Khan said the decision to launch Naya’s health insurance program in Pakistan was taken out of sympathy for poor segments of society.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of the Naya Pakistan health card program in Punjab on Monday at the governor’s house in Lahore.

Imran Khan said Riyasat-e-Madina was the first welfare state in the history of the world. He said that a welfare state like Medina can only be established once humanity is served in any country.

He said that our family had to face many hardships when my mother suffered from cancer. Then I thought of building a cancer hospital especially for the poor.

He said that the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital was created according to the same philosophy. He said ten billion rupees are spent every year on the treatment of cancer patients at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

The prime minister said Pakistan was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state under the goals resolution.

He thanked the Chief Minister and Minister of Health of Punjab for launching the Naya Pakistan health card program in the province.

Imran Khan said thirty million health cards will be distributed to all families in the province within three months, starting from Lahore in January next year.

He said that the economic policy of the PTI government during the Corona crisis was appreciated by the world community and that we did not apply a strict lockdown despite criticism from the opposition because we took into account the well- to be poor here.

He said steps are being taken to control the rise in prices, although it is a global trend nowadays.

The prime minister said 440 billion rupees would be spent on the health card program in three years.

He said that due to this program, the private sector will be encouraged to invest in the health sector and hospitals will be set up in all remote areas.

He said all possible measures are being taken to facilitate the public during the period of rising prices.

He said that the Ehsaas ration card will be provided to half of the people of Pakistan with each family whose monthly income is less than fifty thousand rupees and that they will be given a 30% discount on flour, pulses. and sugar from the “Karyana” stores.

He said six point two million scholarships are awarded to young people, worth forty-seven billion rupees, to encourage deserving students from poor families.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the health sector is the top priority of the government of Punjab. He said nine hospitals have been set up in the past three years.

In his speech, Punjab’s Minister of Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that eight point five million health cards have been distributed in Punjab so far.

She said that under this program, thirty million families will receive health cards by March of next year. She said that the Prime Minister’s vision is that of human service.

The governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar, was also present on the occasion.

