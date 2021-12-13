Whenever an Aurangzeb rose, Shivaji, Suheldev also emerged: PM Modi in Kashi

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the government was not only restoring temples, but also carrying out development work across the country. He was giving a speech at the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.

India today is not only beautifying the temple of Somnath, but also laying thousands of kilometers of fiber optic in the sea. India today is not only renovating the temple of Baba Kedarnath, but is preparing to send his own Indians into space, he said.

India today is not only building a temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, but also building a medical school in each district. India today not only makes Baba Vishwanath Dham look grand, but also builds millions of pucca houses for the poor, he added.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, which is also his constituency of Lok Sabha. The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor comes weeks before Uttar Pradesh holds elections for its next government, with the BJP touting it as one of its main achievements.

Giving details of the temple, Modi said the previous premises were 3,000 square feet, which has now grown to 5 lakh square feet.

Now, 50,000 to 75,000 worshipers can come to the temple and its premises, he added.

Modi said that Kashi is making history and it is our luck that we are here to witness it.

In his speech, Modi lambasted the atrocities of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century while taking his hat off to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th century founder of the Maratha Empire, and King Suheldev, the 11th century king who defeated the invading army of Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud, a nephew of Mahmud of Ghazni, in present-day Bahrain (UP).

Although India has witnessed the destruction by someone like Aurangzeb, it has also witnessed the worth of rulers like Shivaji and King Suheldev Ahilyabai Holkar, Modi said.

As Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb attempted to destroy Kashi, Shivaji also stood up, he added.

Tyrants attacked this city (Kashi), tried to destroy it. History witnesses the atrocities and terror of Aurangzeb, he tried to change civilization with the force of the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism, Modi said. But the soil of this country is somewhat different from the rest of the world.

If Aurangzeb comes here, a Shivaji also rises. If a Salar Masud settles here, courageous warriors like King Suheldev make him feel the power of our unity. And even in British times, the people of Kashi knew what had happened to Hastings, he added, in a apparent reference to the 1781 confrontation between the forces sent by then-British Governor General Warren Hastings and Banaras ruler Chait Singh.

Modi also mentioned Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century queen of the kingdom of Maratha Malwa. who led the armies in the battle against the invaders and is credited with construction the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

When the Kashi Vishwanath temple was demolished, the reconstruction of the temple was carried out by Mata Ahilyabai Holkar. His birthplace was Maharashtra and karmbhoomi was Indore… I pay tribute to him. She did a lot for Kashi 200-250 years ago, he added.

He ended his speech with Har Har, sings Mahadev.

Modi also addressed the rally in Bhojpuri and said the new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence in its abilities.

Also read: UP polls approaching, Kashi Corridor inauguration today by Prime Minister Modi has message from BJP

3 wages

Before the inauguration, Modi walked from the Ganga river to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir carrying the saint kalash. He performed poop at the sanctum sanctorum before dedicating the revamped project to the nation.

Amidst chants of Har Har Mahadev, Modi addressed a huge gathering and said that Kashi had witnessed and experienced the creation and defeat of history.

Modi said the inauguration of the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give India a decisive direction.

It will lead to a better future. This complex testifies to our capacity, our duty. Nothing is impossible if you have the determination, he added.

He specifically mentioned the workers who worked day and night to complete the project and shared a meal with them. He also thanked the residents who lived in the neighborhood before it was occupied for restoration work. He thanked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and the BJP state government.

Even during Covid-19, the work didn’t stop there, he said.

The Prime Minister then urged the Indians to take three sankalp (commitments) for the country: sanitation, innovation and commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

This report has been updated to make an addition in Modi’s quote on Aurangzeb

(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)

Also read: Kashi Vishwanath’s makeover races to meet the November deadline, combining heritage and modernity

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram