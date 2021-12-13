Politics
Whenever an Aurangzeb rose, Shivaji, Suheldev also emerged: PM Modi in Kashi
Text size:
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the government was not only restoring temples, but also carrying out development work across the country. He was giving a speech at the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.
India today is not only beautifying the temple of Somnath, but also laying thousands of kilometers of fiber optic in the sea. India today is not only renovating the temple of Baba Kedarnath, but is preparing to send his own Indians into space, he said.
India today is not only building a temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, but also building a medical school in each district. India today not only makes Baba Vishwanath Dham look grand, but also builds millions of pucca houses for the poor, he added.
Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, which is also his constituency of Lok Sabha. The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor comes weeks before Uttar Pradesh holds elections for its next government, with the BJP touting it as one of its main achievements.
Giving details of the temple, Modi said the previous premises were 3,000 square feet, which has now grown to 5 lakh square feet.
Now, 50,000 to 75,000 worshipers can come to the temple and its premises, he added.
Modi said that Kashi is making history and it is our luck that we are here to witness it.
In his speech, Modi lambasted the atrocities of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century while taking his hat off to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th century founder of the Maratha Empire, and King Suheldev, the 11th century king who defeated the invading army of Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud, a nephew of Mahmud of Ghazni, in present-day Bahrain (UP).
Although India has witnessed the destruction by someone like Aurangzeb, it has also witnessed the worth of rulers like Shivaji and King Suheldev Ahilyabai Holkar, Modi said.
As Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb attempted to destroy Kashi, Shivaji also stood up, he added.
Tyrants attacked this city (Kashi), tried to destroy it. History witnesses the atrocities and terror of Aurangzeb, he tried to change civilization with the force of the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism, Modi said. But the soil of this country is somewhat different from the rest of the world.
If Aurangzeb comes here, a Shivaji also rises. If a Salar Masud settles here, courageous warriors like King Suheldev make him feel the power of our unity. And even in British times, the people of Kashi knew what had happened to Hastings, he added, in a apparent reference to the 1781 confrontation between the forces sent by then-British Governor General Warren Hastings and Banaras ruler Chait Singh.
Modi also mentioned Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century queen of the kingdom of Maratha Malwa. who led the armies in the battle against the invaders and is credited with construction the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
When the Kashi Vishwanath temple was demolished, the reconstruction of the temple was carried out by Mata Ahilyabai Holkar. His birthplace was Maharashtra and karmbhoomi was Indore… I pay tribute to him. She did a lot for Kashi 200-250 years ago, he added.
He ended his speech with Har Har, sings Mahadev.
Modi also addressed the rally in Bhojpuri and said the new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence in its abilities.
Also read: UP polls approaching, Kashi Corridor inauguration today by Prime Minister Modi has message from BJP
3 wages
Before the inauguration, Modi walked from the Ganga river to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir carrying the saint kalash. He performed poop at the sanctum sanctorum before dedicating the revamped project to the nation.
Amidst chants of Har Har Mahadev, Modi addressed a huge gathering and said that Kashi had witnessed and experienced the creation and defeat of history.
Modi said the inauguration of the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give India a decisive direction.
It will lead to a better future. This complex testifies to our capacity, our duty. Nothing is impossible if you have the determination, he added.
He specifically mentioned the workers who worked day and night to complete the project and shared a meal with them. He also thanked the residents who lived in the neighborhood before it was occupied for restoration work. He thanked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and the BJP state government.
Even during Covid-19, the work didn’t stop there, he said.
The Prime Minister then urged the Indians to take three sankalp (commitments) for the country: sanitation, innovation and commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.
This report has been updated to make an addition in Modi’s quote on Aurangzeb
(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)
Also read: Kashi Vishwanath’s makeover races to meet the November deadline, combining heritage and modernity
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs free, fair, uninhibited and interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/politics/whenever-an-aurangzeb-has-risen-shivaji-suheldev-have-also-emerged-pm-modi-in-kashi/780833/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos