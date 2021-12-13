Trump accuses ‘smart and sharp’ Obama of creating a ‘huge divide’ in America





Former President Donald Trump began his “history tour” by criticizing his predecessor, President Barack Obama, in South Florida on Saturday evening.

The tour, which features Trump alongside former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, kicked off at Sunrise. During the event, he praised Obama, calling him “smart and quick,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“I liked him,” he said, even as the crowd booed, the newspaper reported.

Yet he went on to blame Obama for causing “enormous division” and hatred in the United States, according to the Sentinel.

Trump was less complimentary of President Joe Biden. He said that under his presidency the United States is less respected than it was under his. He said, “Every country in the world benefits from the United States.”

“It’s a horrible thing to say but I don’t think America, right now, is great,” Trump added.

He specifically pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not respect Biden, noting that he got along well with them when he was president.

“For some reason I got along really well with them,” he said. “Isn’t that better than having a nuclear war?”

Trump’s comments come after a long and tumultuous relationship with Obama. For years during Obama’s presidency, Trump and other Republicans pushed a baseless – and widely regarded as racist – theory that Obama was not born in the United States and that he tampered with his theory. birth certificate.

During an appearance on CNN in May 2012, Trump said, “A lot of people don’t think it was a genuine certificate. A lot of people don’t think it was genuine. His mother didn’t think it was genuine. was not in the hospital. There’s a lot of other stuff that came out. And frankly, if you accurately reported it, I think you’d probably get better grades than you get. “

Former President Donald Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for creating “a huge division” in the United States. Trump is seen above sitting at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in 2018. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote in her Becoming memoir that she “would never forgive” Trump for his comments.

“The totality [birther] it was crazy and petty, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia barely hidden, “she wrote.

In a 2016 Fox News interview, Trump called Obama “perhaps the worst president in our country’s history.”

Newsweek has contacted former President Barack Obama’s office and the White House for comment.

