Boris Johnson loses 13 points behind Keir Starmer in most competent PM poll

B oris Johnson fell 13 points behind Sir Keir Starmer on who would make the best prime minister, an exclusive poll for Standard reveals.

This is the first time that a Labor leader has taken the lead as the most competent prime minister in an Ipsos MORI inquiry since Gordon Brown faced David Cameron in January 2008.

Sir Keir is now ranked as the best on this issue at 44% to 31%.

He and Mr Johnson were neck and neck in September.

Just 24 hours before a Commons vote on new Covid restrictions, which could see the Prime Minister’s authority hit by a major revolt, the poll found his satisfaction rate among the public plummeted to its lowest since its entry at No.10 in July 2019.

He also showed a series of other record high scores for Mr Johnson as Prime Minister, including being a capable leader, good in times of crisis, of having good judgment and understanding. the problems facing Britain.

While Sir Keirs’ satisfaction rating is unchanged from last month, he is now ahead of Mr Johnson on eight of the 11 key leadership issues.

The macabre poll for the Tories gave Labor a five point lead, at 39 percent, up three points from November, the Tories at 34 percent, down one point, and the Liberal Democrats 11 for cent, up two points as they look to get out of it. a surprise by-election victory in the Tory stronghold of North Shropshire on Thursday.

It was released after a tumultuous few weeks in which Mr Johnson was rocked by the row of luxury renovations to the Downing Street apartment, the U-turn of Storm Owen Paterson and the fury of the No10 Christmas party .

Much of the fieldwork was done before a video was released last week of No10 staff appearing to mock Covid rules when London was in a Level 3 lockout in December 2020, so that Poll results may not have fully captured the public’s fury over Downing Street’s Christmas party.

The lowest records for Mr Johnson as Prime Minister include:

Only 26% see him as a capable leader, up from a recent peak of 40% in June of this year.

Only 18% say they have good judgment, compared to 31% in September 2019.

Only 26% think he is good in a crisis, up from 35% in June, but still ahead of Sir Keir with 23%.

Only 17% say it gives me confidence in Britain’s future, half the figure from six months ago. Sir Keir is only 22%.

Only 19% see him as a good representative of Britain on the world stage, a significant drop from 34% in June.

Only 18% see him as more honest than most politicians, up from 27% in September 2019 and 2020.

A third (34%) think they understand the problems Britain faces, up from 43% in June.

Two-thirds (65%) of adults are dissatisfied with the way he does his job as prime minister, up from 61% last month, with 28% satisfied, down six points, a net score of -37, per compared to – 27 in November.

Gideon Skinner, Head of Policy Research at Ipsos MORI, said: Boris Johnson and the Tories are feeling the cold.

Of course, it’s still only halfway through and things may change, but people have told us they care about the Downing St Christmas party, and the past few weeks have all added up to the personal mark of the prime minister taking a hit.

He added: While the Conservatives’ ratings were on a downward trend even before that, what emerges from this poll are the drops in the prime minister’s personal ratings to his lowest level as prime minister, while than on detailed attributes like giving people confidence in Britain’s future. the scores halved.

Keir Starmer, meanwhile, is turning a corner as the first Labor leader to lead the most capable Prime Minister since Gordon Brown in 2008, aided by the rise in key factors such as an understanding of British issues and the fact of be a competent leader. However, there is still room for further improvement, and he still faces his own issues, including uniting his own supporters behind him, where despite everything Boris Johnson always gets more support from his own base.

The poll also showed that 65% say they are dissatisfied with the government, up three points from November, with 25% satisfied, down four points, a net score of -40, down from -33 last month.

On several other measures, Mr Johnson’s score is lowest for him as Prime Minister, including:

Six in ten people (59%) say he is a patriot, up from 60% in June and 68% in September of last year. But he is still ahead of Sir Keir who is 45%.

Sixty percent say Mr Johnson has a lot of personality, 61 percent saying so in June and 79 percent in June 2019, although he is still far ahead of Sir Keir at just 17 percent.

Sixty-three percent say he’s out of touch with ordinary people, with 62 percent saying so in June 2019.

45% also say Mr Johnson is more stylish than substantial, up from 56% in September 2019 and 26% now for Sir Keir.

The Labor leader is now a capable leader (33%), having good judgment (38%), understanding the issues facing Britain (46%), being out of touch with ordinary people (only 33%). , giving confidence in Britain’s future (22%), seen as more honest than most politicians (36%), more style than substance (just 26%) and being a good representative of Britain -Brittany on the world stage (34% cent).

However, 49% of adults say they are dissatisfied with Sir Keir and 28% satisfied, giving him a net score of -21, the same as in November.

Union divisions are still glaring, with 44% of party supporters happy with him and 40% dissatisfied, allowing him to slip into positive net territory of +4, down from zero last month.

He is still far behind Mr Johnson on this score, with 67% of Tory contributors satisfied and 28% dissatisfied, a clear +39, although down from November’s +50.

But there are signs Sir Keir could gain popularity with the public, with his rating for Most Capable Prime Minister up six points to 44%, from the 38% level at which he stagnated in the polls in September, March and June of 2020.

His score on the competent leader is also up seven points in June to 33 percent, on sound judgment up 12 points to 38 percent, and on understanding UK issues up nine points to 46 percent, although these results are still lower than in September. Last year.