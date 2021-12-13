Kashi saw sultanates rise and fall, is a symbol of India’s soul, says Prime Minister Modi

Modi calls for three solutions: cleanliness, creation and continuous efforts for a self-reliant India



After a dip in the Ganges and rituals inside the temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor that connects the temple to the banks of the river, calling it a symbol of India’s Sanatan culture. and placing it at the center of the sacred geography of the country.

He said that India today has started to emerge from the effects of slavery.

The long period of slavery shattered our self-confidence to such an extent that we lost faith in our own creation. Today, since this millennium Kashi, I call on every compatriot to create with confidence, to innovate, to do it in an innovative way, said Mr. Modi.

India today had both virasat (heritage) and vikas (progress), he said.

India today is not only beautifying the temple of Somnath, but also laying thousands of kilometers of fiber optic in the sea. India today is not only renovating the temple of Kedarnath, but is preparing for send Indians into space. India today is not only building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, but also establishing medical schools in each district. India today is not only making Vishwanath temple look grand, but building millions of houses for the poor, Modi said.

Photoshoot with construction workers

During a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi, Mr. Modi was greeted by supporters who had lined the streets. After taking a bath at Lalita Ghat, he walked up a red carpet to the newly constructed hallway, carrying a container of holy river water as an offering. After the rituals, Mr. Modi had a photo op with construction workers who had worked on the project, where he rained flower petals on them.

Addressing a rally of around 3,000, including Hindu religious leaders from across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP Chairman JP Nadda and other party officials, Mr. Modi said it wasn’t until now that so much work had been done for Kashi, after Queen Maratha Ahilyabai Holkars’ efforts to rebuild the temple in the 18th century.

He spoke of the important place Varanasi or Kashi have occupied throughout history, resisting the onslaught of invaders. He said the city had witnessed the Aurangzeb atrocities, but India’s soil was different from the rest of the world.

If an Aurangzeb comes, then a Shivaji also comes. If a Salar Masood comes, then courageous warriors like King Suheldev give him a taste of the power of India’s unity. And during British rule, the people of Kashi know what happened to Hastings, he said, adding that Kashi had seen sultanates move up and down.

Laying the foundation stone for a memorial to Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich earlier this year, Mr Modi said the contributions of the legendary king, who allegedly defeated a nephew of Mahmud of Ghazni, had so far been ignored.

Tamil phrases, Kannada

Saying a few phrases in Tamil, Kannada and a local dialect, Mr. Modi said Kashi Vishwanath Temple is dear to people across the country. Varanasi was the city where Adi Jagadguru Shankaracharya was inspired by Dom Raja to decide to unite the country, he said. The Doms, a so-called lower caste community, have historically performed cremations in the ghats of Varanasi.

He said it was also the city where Goswami Tulsidas wrote Ramcharitmanas and the enlightenment of Lord Buddha was revealed to the world at Sarnath, near Varanasi. It was also the land of four Jain tirthankaras, he said.

Mr. Modi said for himself that every Indian is part of God, so he asked everyone to make three solutions: cleanliness, creation and continuous efforts towards an autonomous India.

Addressing criticism, Modi said some people doubted Varanasi would see a change when he became his first MP in 2014. He said every time Kashi took a new turn, it changed the fate of the country.

Earlier, the UP chief minister said the development of the corridor was the next step in a series starting with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The corridor, which began in 2019, was made after the demolition of around 300 buildings, creating a wider path from the river to the temple. Mr. Modi said the number of pilgrims visiting the temple will increase, with the space increasing from 3,000 square feet to 5 lakh square feet.

Estimated at 800 crore, the part of the hallway opened on Monday was the first phase of the project. The footbridge to the river and the steps leading to the ghat would be completed in the coming months, district officials said.