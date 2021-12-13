Pakistan: Imran Khan launches health insurance scheme for residents of Punjab





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that from January 2022, the Sehat card will be distributed throughout the province within three months, allowing the entire population of Punjab to benefit from free medical treatment. ‘worth one million rupees per year in public and private hospitals. Image credit: Reuters

Lahore: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Naya Pakistan Sehat card program which provides annual health insurance coverage of Rs 1 million to every family in Punjab province.

It’s a landmark [scheme]. This is a watershed moment on our journey to make Pakistan a welfare state, the prime minister said at the launch ceremony here.

He said that from January 2022, the Sehat card would be distributed throughout the province within three months, allowing the entire population of Punjab to receive free medical treatment worth one. million rupees per year in public and private hospitals.

It is not about health insurance but about a health system. From now on, the private sector will build hospitals even in villages where basic health units remain vacant because no doctor wishes to be assigned to them. Now the private sector will come and the poorest of the poor will receive free treatment, the prime minister noted.

He said the difficulties his family had in getting treatment for a mother with cancer prompted him to think about setting up universal health insurance for the entire population so that no one had to sell their belongings for treatment. medical care of her loved one.

He said that three months of his mother’s illness was a test from Allah for his whole family.

He said health insurance coverage would give families the confidence to care for their sick members, which was otherwise unaffordable for many.

He said Pakistan was going to become an Islamic welfare state, but the rulers had so far waited for resources, which was contrary to the precedence of the state of Medina.

The hospital which was built at a cost of Rs 700 million is now spending Rs 10 billion to treat patients.

Likewise, he said, despite immense pressure from the opposition for a general lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, he opposed the idea, simply fearing the suffering of bets and sellers. daily.

He told the assembly that the government of Punjab would spend 440 billion rupees over three years on medicare for the people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-imran-khan-launches-health-insurance-scheme-for-punjab-residents-1.84373602 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos