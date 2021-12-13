Pakistanis pressured by inflation suffer more from tax hikes





ISLAMABAD, December 13 (Reuters) – When Pakistan’s annual inflation rate hit 11.5% in November, the statistics bureau put a figure that was already painfully clear to poor and working middle-class voters who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan to power three years ago.

Now the government is preparing to double the pain with a tight budget of tax hikes and spending cuts needed to unlock a $ 1 billion tranche of the International Monetary Fund’s bailout funds.

“I never thought it would become so difficult to survive,” said Sibte Hasan, a 43-year-old construction supervisor from Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city.

As consumer price inflation accelerated to double digits, as the prices of commodities like flour, sugar, oil and rice doubled in recent months, the Pakistani rupee fell. around 14% since May to hit an all-time low.

Government officials are expected to release the official figures this week when presenting a special supplementary budget to cabinet.

But it is already clear that a series of sales tax exemptions will be removed and new taxes will be levied on fuel as well as some imported goods.

The IMF last month agreed to revive a $ 6 billion stalled financing program launched in 2019, but demanded new fiscal measures as part of a broader package of structural reforms spanning areas ranging from electricity sector debt to corporate governance, climate change and trade policy. Read more

The central bank last month also tightened the screws, raising its policy rate by 150 basis points to 8.75% in an attempt to stem the spike in inflation, a fall in the Pakistani rupee and an account deficit. current which widened to 5.2 billion dollars (July-October) and a trade deficit to 20.59 billion dollars (July-November).

Government officials have shown courage in the face of the situation, saying the impact on the poorest will be mitigated by social assistance cushions and indicating progress in addressing Pakistan’s chronic tax collection problem.

“Prudent tax reforms have helped improve the tax-to-GDP ratio and income generation,” financial adviser Shaukat Tarin told a conference last week.

The government also had some relief from the immediate pressure on public finances with a $ 3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia which arrived this month.

DECLINING PRODUCTION

However, it is unclear whether the fiscal measures will be enough to stabilize public finances enough for the government to address Pakistan’s underlying economic problems.

While consumers have had to contend with higher household bills, the impact has also been felt in the business sector through high energy and commodity prices as well as the recent sharp rise in prices. interest rate.

“Our production is falling rapidly,” said textile factory owner Sheikh Muhammad Akbar. “My unit is not generating its targeted production due to expensive raw materials and high production costs,” he told Reuters.

Pakistan’s indebted economy has long been hampered by issues ranging from a wasteful and inefficient energy sector to low tax collection, low productivity and minimal value-added exports.

But lax monetary policy and an overvalued exchange rate have covered up some of the problems, helping the economy rebound from the coronavirus slowdown to grow 3.9% last year, even as budget and current account deficits widened. , threatening the stability of public finances.

Written by Asif Shahzad; Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hasan in Karachi and Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore, edited by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

