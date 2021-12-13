Politics
As turkey’s currency crumbles, Erdogans backs wells even in his hometown
RIZE, Turkey Here in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s hometown on Turkey’s Black Sea coast, locals are questioning the leadership of their city’s favorite son amid an economic crisis that is driving up the cost of food , gasoline and medicine.
Turkey’s currency has lost up to 45% of its value this year, largely triggered by Mr. Erdogan’s own economic policies, according to economists and former Turkish officials. The crisis has sparked outrage among poor and middle-class Turks who have been Mr Erdogan’s power base for nearly two decades but are now turning against him in record numbers, opinion polls show.
The currency collapse hit Rize particularly hard, with rising fertilizer and raw material costs undermining tea cultivation, the region’s main product and the lifeblood of its economy. Residents and political observers here say the president’s Justice and Development Party known as AKP is losing support even in a city that has long prided itself on its ties to Mr Erdogan who has spent his early childhood here.
I ask the AKP folks, aren’t you afraid of not being elected? People, tea farmers are suffering here, said Nevzat Palic, the head of the Rizes Chamber of Agriculture, which represents 50,000 farmers.
Mr Palic, a man in a suit and mustache whose office in Rize is decorated with photos of him sitting with Mr Erdogan, took another photo of his office, a recent picture of him shaking hands with Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chief of Turkey’s biggest opposition. party, a sign of his dissatisfaction with the government.
Until now, people have always voted for the AKP because our president is from Rize, but those years they haven’t suffered so much. The past two years have been very bad for citizens, he said.
Turkey’s economic problems are largely the result of Mr. Erdogan’s own policies, economists say. After sacking a series of senior officials who disagreed with him, the president pressured the central bank to cut interest rates despite high inflation, as part of a strategy unorthodox, he said, designed to encourage exports and economic growth.
The situation worsened on Monday when the pound plunged to a record low in an investor liquidation triggered by comments from the Turkish finance minister that raised fears that the central bank would cut interest rates again during the of its December 16 meeting. The central bank then stepped in to stop the lira from falling, selling currencies for the fourth time in recent weeks.
Central banks normally raise interest rates to control inflation. In Turkey, inflation was over 21% in November according to official figures. Mr Erdogans’ strategy also triggered a steep drop in the pound, which lost around 30% of its value in November alone.
We know where we are going, I ask our people to be patient, Erdogan said in a televised address on Wednesday.
The currency collapse has sparked protests in cities across the country and is fueling discontent with the government across Turkey. MAK, a pro-government political consultancy, said the AKP’s vote share fell below 30% for the first time, in a poll released this week. The ruling party won 42% of the vote in Turkey’s last parliamentary elections in 2018. Erdogan won 52% of the vote in the presidential election that same year.
Even in a conservative, nationalist-leaning neighborhood like Rize, where Mr Erdogans’ face is everywhere, plastered on lampposts and overpasses, the economic crisis is putting pressure on ordinary people. The city is surrounded by thousands of small family tea farms, tiny green estates draped over the mountainside where producers are complaining that they now have to pay more for fertilizers and raw materials.
We are at the bottom of the well. We no longer have purchasing power, said Mehmet Alibaris, whose tea plantation near Rize has been devastated by inflation. The cost of fertilizers has increased by 33% this year and labor costs have doubled, he said. I will vote for whoever gets rid of this government.
Hasan Kasap, the head of the Rizes tea growers association, said farmers could cope with the current economic situation for another four or five months. But if it continues like this, there will be a collapse, he said.
In Rize, Mr. Erdogan can count on his personal connection to the region, as well as a history of helping the city’s economy through government largesse. Just outside the city, workers are building a large new airport along the Black Sea.
Mr Erdogan survived an attempted military coup in 2016, overcame a previous currency crisis in 2018, and managed to win elections on several occasions by outflanking Turkey’s disparate opposition. Some economists predict that he will use government spending to try to temporarily ease the pain of the current crisis and boost his chances in the next election. He also tried to blame the crisis on foreign powers in an attempt to stoke nationalist sentiment, according to those who know the president.
He tries to create the impression that the economic problems are due to an attack by foreign powers using the rhetoric of the economic war of independence, but that no longer works, said Mustafa Yeneroglu, a member of parliament who recently broke up. with the party of Mr. Erdogans. . There are no more rabbits in his hat.
Falling poll numbers by ruling parties fuel the Turkish opposition’s optimism that they can overthrow Mr Erdogan and his government for the first time, despite two decades in which the AKP has weakened the institutions of the government. the state, extended its control over the Turkish media and defeated its opponents. in a series of elections.
Mr Erdogan, who has been elected twice as president, is subject to a two-term limit under Turkey’s constitution. However, his advisers say he will conduct the country’s next elections in 2023, arguing that his current term is his first since the country changed the constitution to a presidential system of government in 2017. The government has rejected the calls. opposition to early elections. .
Mr Erdogan has no problem with the two-term limit, Mehmet Uum, chief legal counsel to the president, said in written comments to the Wall Street Journal.
The opposition has formed a six-party alliance dedicated to Mr Erdogan’s defeat and is expected to benefit from two new parties led by former AKP officials who have split from the president.
I used to get a lot of phone calls from AKP friends saying, ‘You sold the cause, you deserted our leader, you betrayed us,’ said Omer Lutfi Koroglu, a former supporter. of the AKP which runs the Rize branch of one of these parties. , Democracy and Progress.
Now, after all these economic problems, they understand why we left the AKP. Now they started to say, you were right.
