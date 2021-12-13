Indonesia and G-20 see Jokowi on the global stage: Jakarta Post contributor

JAKARTA (The Jakarta Post / Asia News Network): For Indonesia, 2022 will be a historic year as the country hosts the Group of 20 (G-20) summit for the first time. Indonesia is the only country in Southeast Asia to join the G-20 and will be the first country to host the prestigious summit.

It will also be the first event of this scale – where heads of state of the world’s 20 largest economies meet – that Indonesia has ever hosted, after successfully hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and from the World Bank in 2018.

There is a lot at stake for President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (pictured) and Indonesia as he attempts to advance the President’s national agenda and elevate Indonesia’s position as an economic powerhouse among its G-20 peers. It will also likely be the last international event President Jokowi will focus on before moving on to domestic politics in early 2023 ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

In the short term, however, Jokowi’s priority will be to ensure that his administration’s handling of the pandemic will bolster the success of the summit itself. What is most crucial is its ability to capitalize on the commitments made at the summit into concrete political actions at both national and regional level.

Unlike his predecessor, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who actively sought to assert Indonesia as a multilateral leader, President Jokowi takes a more passive approach to multilateralism.

It uses the international spotlight on Indonesia for two purposes: to promote progressive domestic policy agendas by citing increased international scrutiny, and to increase Indonesia’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

In addition to his experience as mayor of Surakarta, deep pragmatic Jokowi also stems from his experience of participation and leadership in other multilateral forums. These experiences, especially the inability to honor the ambitious commitments born of Indonesia for hosting the Asian-African Conference in 2015 and the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2016, shaped the expectations Jokowi and, ultimately, the definition of the agenda of the multilateral high-level summits.

For example, the Indonesian Agency for International Development (Indonesian AID) was seen as a monumental outcome of the Afro-Asian Conference as it consolidated Indonesia as a developing country capable of helping less developed countries.

In practice, however, the agency has not yet produced a significant influence on beneficiary countries and continues to engage in working groups without tangible impact indicators.

Another is the establishment of the International Islamic University of Indonesia (UIII), as agreed at the OIC summit. In an effort to counter the spread of radical ideology in Indonesian universities and to encourage Indonesians to study in countries of the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia supported Indonesia’s creation of UIII, which aimed to promote moderate teachings of Islam in higher education. level.

Despite significant support, it took more than five years for the university to welcome its first cohort of students and has yet to be accredited. These large gaps between high-level engagement and achievement had a significant impact on Jokowi’s perspective.

Jokowi’s agenda as president of the G-20 is to promote equitable access to technology, capital and, as the pandemic evolves, vaccines.

While these issues will benefit many developing countries, to ensure that Indonesia reap the most benefits if commitments are met, Jokowi will likely follow regulations such as mandatory technology transfer for investment, tax on digital goods and will double the government’s ambitions to replace 35% of imported equipment and ancillary goods linked to the manufacturing sector by 2022.

Jokowi will also take advantage of Indonesia’s G-20 presidency to push through key environmental and digital economy policies at the national level, namely the implementation of the carbon tax in 2022, the application of the use of 20 percent palm oil and 10 percent bioethanol as alternative fuels. (respectively called B20 and E10), the large-scale use of electric vehicles (EVs) and finally the adoption of the draft law on the protection of personal data, several aspects of which reflect the EU general regulation on the protection of data (GDPR).

In addition to lobbying for domestic policies, Jokowi will use the G-20 summit to announce that Indonesia has “arrived” and use its status to woo investors. This will have a significant impact on Indonesia’s closest competitors in the region, such as Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, as it will be the only Southeast Asian country capable of directly “presenting” a audience of this level of importance.

Priority areas of Jokowi testify to the fact that Indonesia is more aware of its strengths.

The increase in the use of electric vehicles, for example, cannot be separated from Indonesia’s ambitions to develop sophisticated electric vehicle battery supply chains supported by its vast nickel supply. Jokowi’s focus on adopting environmental policies is also aimed at strengthening the credibility of Indonesia’s commitment to sustainable energy-led economic growth, ultimately justifying pressure from the administration for increased use of electric vehicles.

The focus on technology and ensuring adequate access to capital for booming startups is also aimed at oversizing Indonesia’s rapidly growing digital economy.

As of November 20, Indonesia had produced the second-highest number of startups with valuations above $ 1 billion of “unicorns” in the region, behind Singapore alone. The unicorns of Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam lag far behind Indonesia.

It is clear that Indonesia is deliberately focusing on areas where its competitors do not have a significant head start.

However, in addition to competing for investments with its Southeast Asian counterparts, Indonesia will also raise issues on behalf of its neighbors as Southeast Asia’s sole representative to the G-20.

Issues such as the ongoing political crisis and Chinese influence in Myanmar as well as its potential repercussions on the Indo-Pacific will be the main security concern for Indonesia at the summit.

A notable priority that is sorely lacking on the Indonesian G-20 agenda is the further design of the framework for implementing pandemic preparedness, as agreed this year at the joint working group of ministers of health and governments. Finances at the G-20 in Rome.

While it is speculated that the pandemic will be manageable by October 2022 when the summit takes place, Indonesia’s concerns about equitable access should go hand in hand with the World Health Organization’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by 2022.

Despite being a founding member of the Minister of Health and Finance’s working group, which is committed to preparing, preventing, detecting and responding to future pandemics, Indonesia’s lack of commitment to disaster preparedness pandemics is also illustrated by its national policies.

The 2022 state budget shows a sharp decline in overall healthcare, which includes incentives for healthcare workers and reform of healthcare systems.

There are also no plans to strengthen the skills of pharmacists to exponentially increase the number of vaccinators and the construction of health infrastructure is still centralized in large cities.

Indonesia’s success or failure in hosting the G-20 summit cannot be divorced from its ability to produce a comprehensive and sustainable plan to mitigate future epidemics and not simply engage in high-level agreements. as Jokowi so clearly avoids it.

*** The author is a 2021 Indo-Pacific Fellow, Perth USAsia Center, University of Western Australia.