The United States made mistakes in Afghanistan, Pakistan paid the price: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at the inaugural session of the Annual Margalla Dialogue in Lahore on Monday December 12, 2021 in Lahore. PID

LAHORE: The United States made mistakes in Afghanistan during the War on Terror (WoT), but Pakistan had to pay the price, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s comments came during his speech at the inaugural session of the Annual Margalla Dialogue in Lahore. The prime minister criticized the Western media and said that instead of giving Pakistan credit for its sacrifices, the country was accused of playing “a double game” and its reputation was slandered internationally.

“Pakistan has been held responsible for the inadequacies of the United States,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister went on to say that throughout the war in Afghanistan, Pakistan suffered the greatest collateral damage as it was the only United States ally to have suffered more than 80,000 casualties, displacing millions of people. people and a loss of over $ 100 billion.

“The inability of national leaders to deal with the Afghan situation wisely has placed the country in two main divisions pro and anti-US,” he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan was blamed for the wrong reasons by the international community as it remained silent on the atrocities committed by New Delhi in Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Rule of law, education and corruption

The prime minister also shed light on other issues and said it was essential to uplift disadvantaged segments of society to ensure national security at all levels.

He stressed that the rule of law and equality for all were prerequisites for democracy and regretted that Pakistan had suffered inequality due to three simultaneous education systems, namely the English and Urdu middle schools, and the madrassas.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the differences in the standards of education systems have resulted in three types of different generations with discrimination in employment opportunities.

“Corruption, especially of the elite, has been detrimental to the development of a country,” he said, adding that Pakistani academics and academics should invest in research and development, as research leads to an original reflection within a company.

“You have to define yourself instead of letting others define you,” he said.

The prime minister also said this lack of in-depth research has led Western think tanks to rely on second-hand information on important issues such as Afghanistan.

He said the role of local think tanks in this situation was important in effectively bringing the Pakistani perspective to the world rather than being constantly criticized by Western lobbies.

With APP input

