Prashant Kishor praises Prime Minister Modi, here is what he said





In a recent interview with the media channel India Today, poll strategist Prashant Kishor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Unique Selling Point (USP), Prashant Kishor pointed out, “Anyone who becomes Prime Minister of a country like India must have many strengths… If I have to choose one or two ( forces), it will be the unique blend that it brings to the table. “If you look at the last 50 years of his (political) journey, then (you will find him) he spent about 15 years as a pracharak RSS. He probably had the best opportunity to understand, to interact, to engage with the masses in a social setting. Then he spent another 15 years as a political organizer when he was at BJP. He handled the problems of organizing the management, the preparation, the setting up of the political configuration in a way that should be done, ”he explained. Prashant Kishor added: “And then 15 years as Chief Minister and now Prime Minister. Now these 45 years of experience are literally unique in India… I can’t think of any other politician who has this kind of experience in terms of understanding society at the local level, leading the political organization and leading of the government. . “ The electoral strategist stressed that Prime Minister Modi’s vast political experience helps him anticipate the desires and ambitions of his constituents. He underlined how the Prime Minister’s ability to “guess” is reflected in his speeches, his ploys and the government’s response. “He is able to guess because of his unique political experience of 40 to 45 years old.” Prashant Kishor also informed that the Prime Minister is a keen listener. “It probably gives him the advantage of benefiting from all points of view. He can still make a mistake and he made a lot of mistakes. But I will consider it as one of its advantages, ”concluded the electoral strategist. Prashant Kishor reveals he almost joined the Congress party In the same interview, Kishor said he has been in talks with the congressional leadership for the past two years, but after the Bengal elections it was a much more structured and intensive engagement. He said he had almost joined the party, but later realized that being together would be counterproductive for both parties. However, he did not mention the issues that kept him from joining the Congress party. He said no one could advise the Gandhis or the leadership of Congress on their own. Kishor said the party asked him and he told them what he thought was right. The electoral strategist revealed this when responding to allegations of an attack on the big old party. Kishor also elaborated on his recent tweet where he stated that the leadership of Congress is not an individual’s divine right, and explained that the decline of the Congress party is not recent, it has continued for the past three years. last decades.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/12/prashant-kishor-india-today-interview-narendra-modi-usp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos