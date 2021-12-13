Protests in Gwadar: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan promises “strong action” against illegal fishing trawlers, South Asia News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday he would take “strong action” against illegal trawler fishing off the coast of Gwadar after weeks of sit-ins and protests by local residents rocked the government and forced the authorities to deploy thousands of additional police officers. officers of the region.

Hundreds of local residents, civil society activists, lawyers, journalists, including women, have staged massive protests and a sit-in in Gwadar over the past 28 days against unnecessary checkpoints, a severe water and electricity shortages and threats to livelihoods from illegal fishing.

“I have taken note of the very legitimate demands of hardworking Gwadar fishermen. I will take strong action against illegal trawler fishing and also speak to CM Balochistan,” Khan tweeted.

Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan’s secretary general of the Jamaat-i-Islami party, which led the protests, welcomed the prime minister’s tweet.

Rehman, who heads Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek (Empowering the Gwadar Movement), said their two main demands were – action against the “trawler mafia” and solving problems on the Iranian border – on all 19 claims.

Meanwhile, the advisor to Balochistan’s chief minister for interior and tribal affairs, Mir Ziaullah Lagau, said the protesters had a list of 19 demands, 16 of which were accepted by the government.

“The accepted demands include illegal trawlers fishing in the port of Gwadar, increased patrols to control illegal trawlers, freedom for local fishermen to go to sea, elimination of unnecessary checkpoints on main roads , the closure of wine shops in Gwadar and the elimination of interference in the border trade crossing with Iran and end all kinds of interference and the establishment of trade markets at the border “, a- he told reporters.

The protests in Balochistan are part of growing discontent over China’s presence in Gwadar, whose port is an integral part of the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the flagship project of the China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. (BIS).

The huge infrastructure project connects the Chinese province of Xinjiang with the port of Gwadar in the Pakistani province of Balochistan.

The port of Gwadar has long been touted as the crown jewel of CPEC, but in the process the city has become the epitome of a secure state.

India has protested to China against the CPEC as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Protesters from Gwadar, Turbat, Pishkan, Zamran, Buleda, Ormara and Pasni participate in the “Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek” (Giving rights to the Gwadar movement) led by Maulana Rehman.

They vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met and earlier this week even the women held a large rally in Gwadar and Pasni.

Protesters put forward 19 demands, which include measures to rid the sea of ​​the “trawler mafia” and allow fishermen to go freely in the waters, get rid of unnecessary checkpoints and not “insult” them. citizens in the name of security.

They also demanded the closure of all wine shops in Gwadar and the authorization of border trade with Iran. Baluchistan is the site of a long-standing violent insurgency, and China’s presence in Gwadar has sparked much social unrest and has led to anti-Chinese sentiment. It also gave a boost to the Baluch militant insurgent groups, which carried out terrorist attacks to protest against the plans of the CPEC.

The requests also indicate that a majority of people employed by the China Overseas Port Holding Company were from outside Gwadar and called for prioritizing premises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/gwadar-protests-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-promises-strong-action-against-illegal-fishing-trawlers-436371 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos