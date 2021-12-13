Politics
First death of Omicron in UK, confirms Prime Minister Boris Johnson
LONDON : At least one person has died in the UK after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death worldwide from the rapid spread of the strain.
Since the first cases of Omicron were detected on November 27 in the UK, Johnson has imposed tighter restrictions and warned on Sunday that the variant could overcome the immune defenses of people inoculated with two shots of the vaccine.
Britain did not give any details about the death or whether the patient had been vaccinated or had underlying health issues. Omicron deaths may have occurred in other countries, but none have yet been publicly confirmed outside of Britain.
“Unfortunately, it has now been confirmed that at least one patient has died with Omicron,” Johnson told reporters at a vaccination center in London.
The variant now accounted for around 40% of infections in the capital, he said.
“So I think the idea that it’s kind of a milder version of the virus – I think it’s something we have to put aside – and just recognize the pace at which it’s growing. accelerates in the population. “
Before news of the death was announced, Britain said 10 people had been hospitalized with the Omicron variant in various parts of England. Their ages ranged from 18 to 85 and most had received two doses of vaccination.
The British Health Safety Agency has said that Omicron – first detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong in late November – can overcome the immunity of those who have received two injections of vaccines such as AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech.
South Africa’s Department of Health said it was not able to say for sure if any of its COVID-19 deaths were caused by Omicron, as the deaths were not broken down by variant .
NEW BLOCKS?
Johnson, who is grappling with a rebellion in his party against measures to curb Omicron and an outcry over the holidays in his Downing Street office during last year’s closures, said people should rush to get booster vaccines to protect “our freedoms and our way of life”.
After COVID-19 was first detected in China in late 2019, it came under criticism for initially resisting lockdown.
He has also been criticized for overseeing errors in transferring patients to nursing homes and for building an expensive test and traceability system that failed to stop a deadly second wave.
Johnson has repeatedly said that while mistakes were made, the government was making swift decisions in the biggest public health crisis in generations and that his government was quick to roll out vaccines.
More than 146,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the UK.
When asked if he could rule out tougher restrictions in England ahead of Christmas, Johnson avoided giving a straightforward answer.
VACCINE WAITING QUEUE
Johnson is facing growing anger from libertarians in his party over tighter restrictions and falling poll scores.
He has also been criticized for handling a sleazy scandal, awarding lucrative COVID contracts, renovating his Downing Street apartment and a claim he intervened to ensure pets are evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal from the West in August.
An Ipsos MORI survey for The London Evening Standard newspaper showed opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer ranking 13 percentage points ahead of Johnson, the first time a Labor leader has been seen as a more capable prime minister since 2008.
He also echoed other polls by showing Labor up three points to 39% ahead of Johnson’s Tories, who were down one point since the last poll in November to 35%.
At the vaccination center at St. Thomas Hospital in central London, a queue of hundreds of people made their way to Westminster Bridge. Reuters reporters also documented the queues in London and Manchester in northern England.
“The COVID vaccine reservation service is currently facing extremely high demand and therefore operates a queue system,” the National Health Service said on Twitter. He suggested trying again later.
Home test kits were also not available to order.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
