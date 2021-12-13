Donald Trump heads to Texas for historic tour with hundreds of unsold tickets





Hundreds of tickets remain unsold for the next leg of Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s joint speaking tour.

The ex-president appears with the former Fox News host in four events dubbed “The History Tour.” They kicked off at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. On Saturday before heading to the Amway Center in Orlando on Sunday.

The tour will continue at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on December 18, and the closing event will take place the next day at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

But according to Ticketmaster’s website, there are still hundreds of tickets available for the remaining two dates of the tour within days of completion. At least 300 resale tickets were available for purchase for the Houston event on the website, starting at $ 77.

The Ticketmaster site showed that there were at least 200 standard admission tickets left for the Dallas event on Monday morning.

Tickets for the tour went on sale in June and Politico was the first to report that they were selling slowly.

“The History Tour has already sold over $ 5 million in tickets, and the excitement and enthusiasm is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told the point of sale in July. “In December, the sold-out shows will be a night to remember for all.”

Trump and O’Reilly have also promised huge crowds, but reports and social media suggest the shows so far are far from complete.

“Many seats remained empty in the cave” FLA Live Arena, which has a capacity of more than 20,000 people, on Saturday, reported the Sun-Sentinel.

The upper level of the arena was closed and those who had tickets to the zone were “upgraded” to seats on the ground floor, according to the newspaper. Photos on social media showed empty seats scattered all over the place.

The second event in Orlando also didn’t seem to sell out. A video posted to Twitter showed many unoccupied seats throughout the Amway Center, with the upper deck lightly packed.

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

Just leaving Orlando, what a great event. Thanks for a job well done to Bill OReilly, the wonderful crowd loved it all. Next weekend, Texas! pic.twitter.com/Dghm0xxrkn

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 13, 2021

A statement from Trump released after Saturday’s event featured a photo of him with O’Reilly in the dimly lit FLA Live Arena. “Yesterday in Sunrise, Florida with Bill O’Reilly,” Trump said. “A beautiful afternoon, a great crowd!”

An equally grim image was posted after the Orlando event. “I just left Orlando, what a great event,” Trump said in the statement. “Thanks for a job well done to Bill O’Reilly – the wonderful crowd loved it all. Next weekend in Texas! “

The spokesperson for Trump and Ticketmaster have been contacted for comment.

Donald Trump (L) and Bill O’Reilly attend the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2012 in New York City. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images



