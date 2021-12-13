India brings lost heritage to life, says Prime Minister Modi as he opens Kashi Vishwanath corridor

After inaugurating the renovated and enlarged premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple, Prime Minister Modi said India is now emerging from the “inferiority” complex caused by centuries of slavery and is proud of its culture and culture. heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, built at a cost of around Rs 339 crore in Varanasi.

Amidst the chants of Har Har Mahadev, Modi began his speech by saying that Vishwanath Dham was filled with boundless and unbound energy, its meaning touched the sky, the nearby temples which had become hidden were also restored.

“The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor – Today is Lord Shiva’s favorite day – Monday, history is being written on this auspicious day and it is our honor to witness it,” Modi said.

Modi said, “I bow to Baba Vishwanath and ask for his blessings. Today Kashi is writing history and it is our chance that we are here to witness it.”

The prime minister said that a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. He added that the premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham were not only a great “bhavan” but a symbol of the “Sanatan” culture and traditions of India. He said people will see how the inspirations of the elder give direction to the future.

“The Kashi Vishwanath temple premises which were only about three thousand square feet have now grown to about five lakh square feet. Now 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can come and visit the temple and its premises,” Modi added.

The prime minister said the invaders attacked the city, tried to destroy it! He added that the story of Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror is the witness. He said that the people tried to change civilization with the sword, who tried to crush the culture with fanaticism but the soil in this country is different from the rest of the world.

Hailing the resilience of India’s civilizational heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that tyrants like Aurangzeb attempted to destroy Kashi but were relegated to the “dark pages” of history as the ancient city was writing a new chapter in his glory.

In a speech after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which renovated and expanded the temple premises, Modi said India was now emerging from the “inferiority” complex caused by centuries of slavery. He claimed that the new Kashi Corridor will give a decisive direction to the country and lead it to a bright future.

The Prime Minister said, “Kashi is not a question of words, it is a creation of sensations. Kashi is where awakening is life! Kashi is where even death is Mars! Kashi is where the truth is culture! Kashi is where love is tradition. “

Modi said India is reviving its lost heritage that day. He added that Mata Annapurna herself resides in Kashi. “I am happy that the statue of Mother Annapurna, which was stolen from Kashi, has now been restored to Kashi after a century of waiting,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also requested three commitments from people, cleanliness, innovation and autonomy.

Welcoming the efforts of the workers, Modi said, “I would also like to express my gratitude to every worker who worked for the construction of this great complex. Even during COVID-19[female[feminine , the work did not stop there “.

Prime Minister Modi rained flower petals on a group of workers who participated in the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath mega corridor and attended its inauguration which was held with great pomp in the holy city.

He also had lunch with the workers in a hall in the complex.

Workers, engineers and craftsmen from various parts of India helped build the hallway and renovate the premises of the ancient revered temple.

He added, “Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project lies the hard work of countless people. During today’s program, I had the opportunity to honor them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata.

Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project lies the hard work of countless people. During today’s program, I had the opportunity to honor them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata! pic.twitter.com/iclAG9bmAR Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Speaking of heritage and development, Modi said the new India takes pride in its culture and is confident in its abilities as well. “There are ‘Virasat’ and ‘Vikas’ in the new India,” Modi said. Modi also paid tribute to Adi Shankaracharya, claiming that he had made a monumental contribution to preserving India’s culture and civilizational ethics. He even inaugurated the statue of Bharat Mata in Kashi.

He witnessed the spectacular “aarti” of the Ganges in the evening while aboard a river cruise with the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and other states led by the BJP.

Modi boarded the Swami Vivekananda Cruise to Sant Ravidas Ghat to attend the “aarti” evening on the banks of the Ganges illuminated by thousands of diyas.

BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were among those who accompanied Modi on the tour. of the cruise.

MV Vivekananda took special guests on a memorable journey as she cruised along the illuminated ghats, offering spectacular views of the holy city.

Thousands of people gathered in various ghats to catch a glimpse of “aarti” and the Prime Minister.

People applauded and chanted “Har Har Mahadev” when the cruise stopped at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The priests sang hymns, the bells rang and the sound of the conch added to the divine ambience.

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a “golden chapter” in the history of Indian culture by launching the first phase of the Corridor Project. Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Thanking Modi on behalf of the country, the minister said devotees will be able to have a better “darshan” of the historic Varanasi temple complex after the redevelopment.

Nadda also thanked Prime Minister Modi for the “renewal” of Kashi and the cultural and spiritual heritage of the “sanatan” religion. Adityanath also said that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of the great Kashi Vishwanath Dham came true under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.