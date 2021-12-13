Thousands protest against poverty in Turkey as pound hits record high

Thousands of people marched in Istanbul on Sunday after unions denounced rising poverty in the country and called for an increase in the minimum wage.

Turkey is currently experiencing a currency catastrophe as the Turkish lira hitting record highs against the dollar – topping 13 for the US greenback this week -, losing nearly 30% in value in the last month alone, and more than 43% since the beginning of the year.

Annual inflation has jumped by more than 20%, decimating the purchasing power of Turks.

The currency is in free fall as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan championed interest rate cuts despite soaring inflation.

Why is the Turkish Lira collapsing?

Erdogan insisted this summer that interest rates must come down, arguing it is unorthodox that high rates equal high inflation.

The central bank has since cut the key rate by 400 basis points, raising doubts about its independence.

In his latest ruling, he suggested another cut was likely in December. But the problems of reading it run deeper.

Erdogan, who has sacked three central bank governors since July 2019, has refused to accept any responsibility for the collapse of the pound.

“I reject policies which will condemn our people to unemployment, hunger and poverty,” the Turkish president said, warning that the country was in a “war of economic independence”.

Kerim Rota, who is in charge of economic policy in the opposition Future Party, said the lira suffered the worst monthly devaluation since 1994, and the second in the past 40 years.

“If it hits 14.25 to the dollar at the end of the month, it will be the highest. It’s out of control now, it’s clear to see,” Rota told local media.

The Turkish currency rose on December 8, trading at less than 12 lire to the dollar.

What are the risks ?

While many say Turkey’s banking sector has been stronger since the economic crisis of 2001, Capital Economics emerging market analyst Jason Turvey is concerned about the impact on banks and the potential for capital controls.

“Banks are better placed to deal with the fallout from a weaker pound than they were a few years ago,” Tuvey told AFP.

“The risk is that the lira will suffer further sharp and disorderly drops that trigger problems in the banking sector. A credit crunch could ensue and weigh heavily on economic activity.”

“Any sign of a ‘flood of withdrawal requests’ from foreign currency deposits would likely trigger more aggressive capital controls,” he warned.

More than half of all deposits in Turkish banks are in foreign currencies, mostly dollars. Turkey’s official inflation target is 5%, but has remained stubbornly in double digits for the past two years, hovering around 20% last month.

Opposition parties say real inflation is much higher than official data shows.

Given the situation, the opposition called for a snap election ahead of a vote scheduled for June 2023, but Erdogan vowed that “there will be no snap elections.”

What are Erdogan’s expectations?

The president prioritizes growth, with the economy expected to grow 9% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022.

During another currency crisis in 2018, the central bank aggressively increased the main interest rate, but the likelihood of a repeat under Erdogan is low.

Some pundits have accused the president of seeking to make Turkey more attractive as a hub for cheap production with Turkish wages worth less in dollars.

Turkey’s monthly net minimum wage of 2,825.90 lire stood at $ 380 (€ 337) in January 2021, but last Wednesday it was equivalent to $ 222 (€ 1,997).