Prime Minister Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card program in Punjab

LAHORE, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Naya Pakistan Sehat card in Punjab as part of the Naya Pakistan Sub K Leye comprehensive social program.

As part of the Prime Minister’s vision of a welfare state and universal health program, like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, every family in Punjab will receive the Naya Pakistan Sehat card to get free medical facilities.

The Sehat card will allow each family to benefit from health facilities up to Rs 1 million.

Medical facilities also include treatment for serious illnesses including cancer, kidney transplantation, heart, diabetics, and accidents.

In his speech at the launching ceremony of the Naya Pakistan health card in Punjab at the Governor’s House in Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Minister of Health Dr Yasmin Rashid for the launch of the Naya Pakistan health card program in the Province.

The prime minister said the decision to start Naya’s health insurance program in Pakistan was taken out of sympathy for poor segments of society.

Imran Khan said 30 million health cards will be distributed to all families in Punjab province within three months, starting from Lahore in January next year.

The Prime Minister said that Rs 440 billion will be spent on the health card program in three years. He said that due to the program, the private sector will be encouraged to invest in the health sector and hospitals will be set up in all remote areas.

In addition, he said that all possible measures are being taken to facilitate the public during the period of rising prices.

Imran Khan said that the Ehsaas ration card will be provided to half of the population of Pakistan with each family whose monthly income is less than 50,000 rupees and that they will receive a 30% discount on flour, the legumes and sugar from Karyana stores. He said 6.2 million scholarships are given to young people worth 47 billion rupees to encourage deserving students from poor families.

