Former president who has a lot to hide says he has “nothing to hide”





As the Congressional investigation into the Jan.6 attack intensifies, Donald Trump presents new talking points, which he presented to Fox News on Friday night. Host Laura Ingraham asked the former president about his expectations for his Supreme Court appointees and his claims for executive privilege. The Republican ends up saying:

“Honestly, I have nothing to hide. I wasn’t involved in this. And if you look at my words and what I said in the speech, they were extremely calming, actually.”

Let’s take these one at a time.

First, the idea that Trump gave an “extremely soothing” speech ahead of the January 6 insurgency riot is patently ludicrous. The then president urged his supporters to “fight much harder” against “bad people” and to “show strength” on Capitol Hill. “You will never take back our country with weakness,” he added. “You have to show strength.”

He then suggested that he wanted his rabid supporters to stop certifying election results. Extract from the transcript of his remarks of January 6:

“Our country has had enough. We won’t take it anymore, and that’s what it is. And to use a favorite term that you all really coined, we’ll stop the theft … You’re going to have a illegitimate president. That’s what you’ll get, and we can’t let that happen … We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country. “

As rioters stormed the Capitol and attacked law enforcement, many said it was Trump who sent them. Indeed, the Republican did not hold and did not intend to deliver an “extremely soothing” speech.

It’s also why there was bipartisan support for his second impeachment shortly after Trump incited deadly violence.

But more amusing was the Republican’s assertion on Friday night that he had “nothing to hide”. It was a curious statement from someone who seems to have a lot to hide.

Leaving the obvious aside, Trump is still hiding his tax returns, for example the former president spent weeks fighting tooth and nail to keep important documents on the January 6 attack hidden from congressional investigators, seeking in vain would a judge accept his dubious claims of “executive privilege”.

At the same time, Trump also ordered key members of his entourage not to cooperate with the bipartisan committee on January 6, including people who were not working for the executive at the time.

For a guy with “nothing to hide”, the former president seems to have quite a bit to hide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/former-president-lot-hide-says-he-has-nothing-hide-n1285812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos