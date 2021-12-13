PM Modi’s lunch with Kashi Vishwanath Dham construction workers is debated today, see photos

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with construction workers who were working on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Varanasi on Monday morning, also visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and took a dip in the Ganges at Lalita Ghat before unveiling the mega project.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with workers involved in the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor pic.twitter.com/OxJm3uZI2I ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

PM MODI INAUGURATES CORRIDOR KASHI VISHWANATH PROJECT

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project on Monday. The project connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple with the several ghats along the Ganga river.

After unveiling the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Prime Minister Modi said: “Kashi to Kashi hai“. He also chanted.”Har Har Mahadev“.

“Today a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. The premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham are not only a great ‘bhavan’ but a symbol of the ‘Sanatan’ culture and traditions of India . Here you will see how the inspirations of the former give direction to the future “, added the Prime Minister.

Special day for all of us. Inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. https://t.co/Kcih2dI0FG Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

On March 8, 2019, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, which spans an immense area of ​​5 lakh square feet. No less than 23 buildings were constructed to provide various facilities to the faithful as part of the project.