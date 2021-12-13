National security encompasses inclusive growth: PM Imran





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan had not been credited by Western countries for the sacrifices made during decades of the global war on terrorism.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his address at the opening session of the Dialogue Margalla 2021 in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said the country was suffering immense collateral damage and was the only country in the US-led alliance to have suffered more than 80,000 casualties, millions of displacements and over 100 billion rupees of economic losses.

Imran also regretted that Pakistan was unable to effectively present its point to the world.

Referring to national security, the prime minister said the emphasis was on military might but “ [national security] is actually a global thing. You cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth. “

He said that without inclusive growth, inequality becomes the basis of discord in society. “It is a very important national security question how can we have [and] inclusive development. “

“The unequal distribution of resources leads to anarchy among people who are excluded from traditional development,” he said. “The uprising of the disadvantaged segment of society was essential to ensure national security at all levels.”

Read more: Where will Afghanistan be in a year?

He stressed that the rule of law and equality for all were the preconditions for democracy. PM Imran also pointed out that differences in education standards in the country have resulted in three different types of generations with discrimination in hiring practices.

“Corruption, especially of the elite, has been detrimental to the development of a country,” he said and stressed the importance of research by the country’s think tanks to counter negative propaganda in the world.

“Research leads to original thinking within a company. You have to define yourself instead of letting others define you, ”he said. “The lack of in-depth research has led Western think tanks to rely on second-hand information on important issues such as Afghanistan. “

On Islamophobia, the prime minister said, a strong response from Muslim think tanks was important to undo the impression of Islam’s link to terrorism.

“The racist government in India pursues fascist policies against minorities, including in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir,” Imran said of New Delhi, adding that Western countries were not critical of the illegal occupation.

