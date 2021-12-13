Meet Blinken and Jokowi Hope to Strengthen US-Indonesian Economic Partnership

President Joko Widodo on Monday (12/13) held a bilateral meeting with US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (12/13). During the meeting, Jokowi shared several things, such as the priority of the G20 to chair Indonesia.

In a press conference call after the honorary visit, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi stressed the president’s hope that the partnership between the two countries in various fields could be further strengthened.





Indonesia hopes that the United States can become one of the partners in the economic field when the president discusses bilateral relations, including in the investment sector. And Indonesia also hopes to be part of the global health sector supply chain, Retno said.

The president, Retno said, also expressed her appreciation for the various supports the United States has provided during this pandemic, including helping with the vaccine supply.

Retno said that the discussions that took place between Blinken and Jokowi were quite warm and open, where Blinken again expressed the United States’ commitment to be able to partner with Indonesia in the area of ​​infrastructure investments. .

This is in line with the outcome of the G7-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which includes a commitment to increase investment in infrastructure, including through mobilization, as well as the participation of private sectors.

During the meeting, the United States also welcomed Indonesia’s desire to participate in the health sector supply chain. Foreign Minister Blinken also expressed his support for the Indonesian G20 chairmanship, he added.

Indonesia-Russia cooperation

After receiving Blinken, Jokowi also received an honorary visit on the same day from the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolay Patrushev. During the meeting, Jokowi also welcomed the cooperation that will be carried out by Indonesia and Russia in the field of international information security.

The President welcomes the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of international information security between Indonesia and Russia, which will be carried out tomorrow by the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs and Secretary Patrushev, Retno said.

In addition, Retno explained, Indonesia also hopes to strengthen cooperation with Russia when Indonesia assumes the presidency of ASEAN in 2023.

Strategic trust

At the end of the press conference call, Retno stressed that the United States and Russia are good partners with Indonesia. According to him, Indonesia will continue to develop strategic trust or strategic trust with all countries. Reinforcement strategic trust This is considered very important to become the foundation for mutually beneficial and respectful cooperation.

Strategic trust This is also necessary to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous world and Indonesia is very strongly committed to helping to create a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, he concluded. [gi/em]