Trump accuses former ally Netanyahu of disloyalty: “F — him”





(The Hill) – Former President Trump lambasted Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the former Israeli prime minister of disloyalty while using profanity to criticize the former ally for his congratulatory message to President Biden following the election results of 2020, according to a report from Axios.

Trump touted he helped Netanyahu, now Israel’s opposition leader, in his own electoral efforts, reversed decades of U.S. pro-Israel policies, and backed Israel’s claim to seized land during the war, while continuing to erroneously claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, the Associated Press reports.

“The first person who congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man I have done more for than anyone I have dealt with. … Bibi could have stayed quiet. He made a terrible mistake, ”Trump said, according to Axios, as Trump referred to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Netanyahu was not the first leader across the world to congratulate Biden, as Netanyahu waited over 12 hours to do so, and he followed up with a tweet praising Trump, according to the AP.

Trump told Axios he was shocked when his wife, Melania, showed him the video of Netanyahu congratulating Biden.

“[Netanyahu] was very early like, earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. F ** k him, ”Trump said according to Axios.

For Bibi Netanyahu, before the ink even dries, to make a message, and not just a message, to make a tape to Joe Biden talking about their great, great friendship, they had no friendship, because if they had it, [the Obama administration] wouldn’t have done the deal with Iran, “Trump said according to Axios, adding,” And guess what, now they’re going to do it again. “

Trump praised his administration’s actions in Israel during his presidency, noting the administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as the country’s capital, and dropping objections to settlements in the occupied West Bank area, NPR reports.

“I’ll tell you what if I hadn’t come I think Israel was going to be destroyed,” Trump said of the relationship, according to NPR. “I think Israel might have been destroyed by now.”

The Hill has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

