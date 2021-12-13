



Analysts hail Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to deliver health services to all

Dr Yasmin Rashid (Minister of Health, Punjab): This is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision that has come true since the PTI took over Pakistan. The innovative impact of Naya Pakistan’s health insurance program is evident as around 1.2 million disadvantaged families received health insurance cards in Rajanpur, Punjab. Until 2021, around 8.5 million needy families received a health insurance card. Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to expand this project across Punjab which will target 30 million eligible families in recent development. It is the manifesto of the PTI that the disadvantaged sections of society must be provided with basic equipment and this is effectively materialized.

Dr Waseem Khawaja (health expert): The PTI-led government should be commended for its commendable social protection initiative. Naya Pakistan’s health insurance program will enable disadvantaged segments of society to acquire quality health services free of charge. It is the fundamental right of every individual to be assured by the government of health security. Poor sections of Pakistani society cannot afford even basic health services. This initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan will help provide disadvantaged segments of society with basic living amenities. The death toll will drop and this will help Pakistan move up into the category of developed countries. The public-private partnership will increase the reach of this program from the provincial level to the whole country.

Brig. (Ret.) Said Nazir (Defense Analyst): It is the responsibility of the OIC to help the Afghan people avoid the looming humanitarian crisis in this war-torn country. Afghanistan is one of the founding members of the OIC and it is now high time for the Muslim Ummah to repay them. Pakistan is the only country that has planned that peace and stability in Afghanistan will ensure regional stability. Afghan civilization is deeply rooted and linked to the civilizations of the Middle East and South Asia. Afghanistan’s resurrection will increase connectivity within the region. Pakistan took the right decision at the right time by offering the OIC members to host an extraordinary session to discuss the plight of the Afghan people. This session will provide a platform for global and regional powers to interact with the Taliban government. Moreover, it will pave the way for the Taliban government to gain de jure recognition at the international level.

Dr. Zahid Anwar Khan (Afghan Affairs Expert): The upcoming OIC Special Session is an important event that will have direct implications for the future of war-torn Afghanistan. This is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to project and serve the national interest. Pakistan has explicitly communicated its position on the Afghan issue and through its efforts the international community is discussing the Afghan issue. This issue is of regional importance and regional powers should play a constructive role in promoting peace in the region. The incumbent Taliban government faces economic turmoil that is hampering the establishment of law and order in Afghanistan. The conclusions and decisions of the next OIC session will have a decisive influence on the position of the international community on the Afghan issue. Moreover, it is a golden opportunity for Afghanistan to urge the international community to provide formal recognition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radio.gov.pk/13-12-2021/analysts-hail-the-vision-of-prime-minister-imran-khan-to-provide-healthcare-facility-to-all The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

