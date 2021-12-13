Coronavirus: Boris Johnson confirms first death from omicron variant in UK





Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, west London, the Prime Minister said: Unfortunately, yes Omicron does produce hospitalizations and unfortunately it has been confirmed that at least one patient died with Omicron. So I think the idea that it’s kind of a milder version of the virus, I think it’s something that we have to put aside and just recognize the rate at which it is accelerating. in the population. So the best thing we can do is get all of our boosters. Register to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus Register to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Nicola Sturgeon Covid Update: When is the Prime Minister’s Briefing? Are we likely to … < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Boris Johnson said at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron. On Sunday, the prime minister said people would be able to get their vaccine on that date. Addressing broadcasters during his visit on Monday, the Prime Minister said: Throughout the pandemic, I have taken great care to stress to the public that we need to monitor where the pandemic is going and that we are taking all necessary measures. to protect public health. We believe the actions we are taking are such as Plan B, combined with a hugely ambitious acceleration of the recall campaign, moving it forward by one month to offer a booster to every adult by the end of the year. year, we think this is the right approach. We now want to hit Warp Speed ​​and need to hit a rate and daily booster number that will exceed anything we’ve done before. But I have no doubt that we have the people, we have the enthusiasm, we have the fundamental optimism about what we can do, that we have learned from the experience of the last 18 months. And I know people are going to rise to that. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the confirmation of the first person to die with the Omicron variant underscores the gravity of the situation. He tweeted: The terrible news of Omicron’s first death in the UK underscores the gravity of the situation and my thoughts are with their family and friends. This is why the deployment of the booster is so vital and public health measures are needed to reduce its spread. There has been confusion over whether people will be guaranteed a shot by December 31, with NHS England saying everyone will have had the opportunity to book a booster. Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to rule out the introduction of new coronavirus restrictions before Christmas as the Omicron variant rises, as he said the goal was to offer a booster to every adult by the end of the year. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

