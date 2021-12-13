Indian opposition worried about Modi’s Twitter hack





NEW DELHI’s (AP) opposition in India demanded responses from the government on its stance on the cryptocurrency on Monday a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Twitter account was hacked with a tweet saying the country had officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The tweet was quickly deleted, and the Prime Minister’s Office said the Modis account was briefly compromised before Twitter restored the account. The tweet posted by the unidentified hackers on Sunday also said the government had purchased 500 bitcoins and were distributing them to Indian residents across the country. Hurry up, read the tweet and include a link to a blog. Opposition Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said the hacking incident raised serious national security concerns and urged the government to clarify whether it plans to recognize the cryptocurrency, reported the Press Trust of India news agency. If the Prime Minister’s Twitter account is compromised twice in two years, how can we be sure of the security of the nation? India’s security is under threat, he told the lower house of parliament. Last year, the Twitter account linked to the Prime Minister’s personal website was also hacked. The most recent incident comes just as the government is considering a law that could ban private cryptocurrencies while creating a framework for the introduction of an official digital currency by India’s central bank. Details on the bill are still scarce, but it is scheduled for a hearing in Parliament this month. The market for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has grown dramatically in recent years, especially during the pandemic, when large parts of India’s population were forced to stay at home. The local cryptocurrency market grew by more than 641% between June 2020 and July 2021 according to an October report from Chainanalysis, a blockchain research and data service. According to another report from Nasscom, Indians are expected to invest more than $ 10 billion in the cryptocurrency market by 2030. Last month, when speculation around the cryptocurrency bill started, the The prices of some of the most popular digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether tumbled by up to 25% momentarily. Modi is a passionate tweeter and regularly posts on the platform to his more than 70 million followers, more than that of US President Joe Biden and beyond even celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez. Last year unidentified hackers broke into Twitter accounts tech billionaires, politicians and celebrities in an apparent Bitcoin scam. The ruse included fake tweets from a number of prominent figures, including former President Barack Obama and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

