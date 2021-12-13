Politics
Confused priorities and monetary policy in Beijing
Every year, China’s top leaders meet and set the economic priorities for the next 12 months at the Central Economic Work Conference. The press release from this year’s conference, which ended on Friday, was unusually straightforward: The terms stable, stable, or stabilized were mentioned about twice as many as last year.
This is not surprising against the backdrop of a worsening economic downturn and ahead of the crucial 20th Communist Party Congress next fall, when party leader Xi Jinping is expected to be nominated for an unprecedented third term, and other senior officials will also see their fate decided. . It also follows a clear move towards more stimulating monetary policy and less restrictive housing policies in recent weeks.
The statement called on all local officials to take responsibility for stabilizing the economy, speeding up policies where necessary, and called for accelerating tax spending in general.
But the press release also sent mixed signals. And that’s probably where the biggest economic risk for China lies next year.
In addition to the bugle call for growth, the press release also called for resolute control of off-balance sheet public debt and for financial discipline. The mixed messages come as local governments are already under significant tax pressure from the collapse in land sales, which account for around 30% of their revenues, according to Goldman Sachs. With little fiscal room for maneuver and conflicting signals from above, there is a clear risk that any hoped-for increase in local government infrastructure spending will either disappoint or come more slowly than expected. Some local governments may also find themselves ultimately forced to complete unfinished Evergrande projects, further depleting resources.
The big hope could therefore be an easing of monetary policy and here the signals look a little more promising. In particular, the statement omitted language calling for stable macroeconomic leverage and credit growth essentially in line with nominal gross domestic product, both of which were highlighted in last year’s statement and in recent statements by the Commission. central bank. Looser monetary policy will be needed both to support the issuance of formal bonds by provincial governments, one of the few remaining fiscal channels that do not come under pressure, and to help strong real estate developers raise funds. to buy the assets of the weakest.
By the standards of previous easing cycles, Chinese rates still have a lot of room to come down. Policy interbank rates such as seven-day guaranteed repurchase agreements hovered around 2% throughout the year, while central government five-year bond yields fell only about 0.3 percentage point. percentage since mid-year. During the easing cycle from 2018 to 2019, both rates fell by about 1 percentage point, in response to an arguably much less dangerous downturn.
Beijing has considerable leeway to combat this slowdown if it is prepared to be realistic about what is needed. Given the political stakes, this will likely be the case. But in a year when central management has shown great naivety about the consequences of its policies on the real estate and electricity sectors, it is still too early to sound the green light.
Write to Nathaniel Taplin at [email protected]
Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Sources
2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/muddled-priorities-and-monetary-policy-in-beijing-11639405167
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]