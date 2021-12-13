Confused priorities and monetary policy in Beijing

Every year, China’s top leaders meet and set the economic priorities for the next 12 months at the Central Economic Work Conference. The press release from this year’s conference, which ended on Friday, was unusually straightforward: The terms stable, stable, or stabilized were mentioned about twice as many as last year.

This is not surprising against the backdrop of a worsening economic downturn and ahead of the crucial 20th Communist Party Congress next fall, when party leader Xi Jinping is expected to be nominated for an unprecedented third term, and other senior officials will also see their fate decided. . It also follows a clear move towards more stimulating monetary policy and less restrictive housing policies in recent weeks.

The statement called on all local officials to take responsibility for stabilizing the economy, speeding up policies where necessary, and called for accelerating tax spending in general.

But the press release also sent mixed signals. And that’s probably where the biggest economic risk for China lies next year.

In addition to the bugle call for growth, the press release also called for resolute control of off-balance sheet public debt and for financial discipline. The mixed messages come as local governments are already under significant tax pressure from the collapse in land sales, which account for around 30% of their revenues, according to Goldman Sachs. With little fiscal room for maneuver and conflicting signals from above, there is a clear risk that any hoped-for increase in local government infrastructure spending will either disappoint or come more slowly than expected. Some local governments may also find themselves ultimately forced to complete unfinished Evergrande projects, further depleting resources.

The big hope could therefore be an easing of monetary policy and here the signals look a little more promising. In particular, the statement omitted language calling for stable macroeconomic leverage and credit growth essentially in line with nominal gross domestic product, both of which were highlighted in last year’s statement and in recent statements by the Commission. central bank. Looser monetary policy will be needed both to support the issuance of formal bonds by provincial governments, one of the few remaining fiscal channels that do not come under pressure, and to help strong real estate developers raise funds. to buy the assets of the weakest.

By the standards of previous easing cycles, Chinese rates still have a lot of room to come down. Policy interbank rates such as seven-day guaranteed repurchase agreements hovered around 2% throughout the year, while central government five-year bond yields fell only about 0.3 percentage point. percentage since mid-year. During the easing cycle from 2018 to 2019, both rates fell by about 1 percentage point, in response to an arguably much less dangerous downturn.

Beijing has considerable leeway to combat this slowdown if it is prepared to be realistic about what is needed. Given the political stakes, this will likely be the case. But in a year when central management has shown great naivety about the consequences of its policies on the real estate and electricity sectors, it is still too early to sound the green light.

China saw a marked economic slowdown in the third quarter as its pandemic rebound wears off and Beijing now tackles longer-term issues including household debt and energy consumption. WSJ Anna Hirtenstein explains what investors are watching. Photo: Long Wei / Sipa Asia / Zuma Press



