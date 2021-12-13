Mark Meadows says National Guard would be ready to ‘protect pro Trump’ ahead of Capitol Hill insurgency, House investigators say





This was just one of the many new details in the report about Meadows’ actions before and during January 6, as well as his role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The report is a key element for the committee sends a referral for charges of criminal contempt of Congress to the Department of Justice. The panel told Meadows last week that it had “no choice” but to initiate criminal contempt charges against him since it had decided to no longer cooperate with their investigation.

The panel will meet on Monday to officially move the report to the full House vote at the end of the week. The plenary vote is the last step before sending the referral to the DOJ.

Meadows’ attorney on Monday asked the panel to reconsider his plans. In a letter to the committee, Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger III said that “the proposed removal would be against the law” because his client is a senior official who made “a good faith claim of executive privilege and immunity from testimony “.

“A referral from a senior presidential official would also be reckless as it would cause serious damage to the institution of the presidency, as evidenced by the restraint in the application of the statute over time,” Terwilliger wrote.

Terwilliger said Meadows’ choice to decline a deposition is an attempt to comply with his “legal obligations” as a former Trump adviser. “History and the law teach that this attempt is not a crime,” Terwilliger wrote.

Terwilliger also suggests that the committee should allow the civil lawsuit Meadows filed against the committee to proceed before going into contempt – as a ruling in this case would resolve the issues surrounding privilege that are at issue.

The committee notes that in an email Meadows sent to an individual around January 6, he stated that “the National Guard would be present to ‘protect the pro Trump’ and that many more would be available on standby.” according to the report. The new documents come as Meadows’ role comes under scrutiny following his decision to stop cooperating with the committee last week.

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson appeared to allude to this Jan. 5 email regarding the pending National Guard in a letter last week to Meadows’ attorney advising him the panel would go ahead. with contempt proceedings.

Thompson also referred to an email from November 7, 2020 discussing the nomination of additional voters lists in a “direct and collateral attack” and an email from January 5 containing a 38-page PowerPoint presentation titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for JAN 6” to be expected “on the hill”.

Meadows, according to the report, “received texts and emails regarding apparent efforts to encourage Republican lawmakers in some states to send alternative voters lists to Congress, a plan a member of Congress acknowledged as ‘very controversial’ and to which Mr Meadows replied: ‘I love it.’ “

“Mr. Meadows replied to a similar message saying ‘[w]e are ‘and another such message saying’ Yes. Have a team on it, ”the report says.

Further, the committee notes that Meadows “texted an organizer of the January 6 rally on the Ellipse and provided him with advice after the organizer told him that ‘[t]Things have gotten crazy and I desperately need some direction. ‘”

If Meadows continued to cooperate, the committee also said it would inquire about an exchange of text with a media figure “who had encouraged the presidential statement asking people to, let us quote,” leave the Capitol peacefully, “” as well as a text sent “to one of the President’s family that Mr. Meadows is, in quotes,” pushing hard “, end quote, for a statement by President Trump for, quote,” condemn this shit “, ending quote, performing on Capitol Hill. “

The committee has previously sought communications between Meadows and some rally organizers, as the panel remains focused on identifying any level of coordination with Trump White House. The report goes on to note that Meadows was directly involved in efforts to overturn election results in major swing states lost to Trump and helped advance unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

Mr. Meadows has participated in meetings and appeals where attendees have reportedly discussed the need to ‘fight’ against ‘growing evidence’ of alleged electoral fraud after courts overwhelmingly considered and dismissed the allegations by the Trump campaign regarding electoral fraud and other electoral irregularities, ”he said.

“He participated in one such meeting in the Oval Office with Mr. Trump and members of Congress, which he publicly tweeted from his personal Twitter account shortly after. He participated in another such call a few years later. just days before the Jan. 6 attack with Mr. Trump, members of Congress, lawyers for Trump’s re-election campaign and “some 300” state and local officials to discuss the goal of overturning the college’s results election in some states on January 6, 2021, ”adds the report.

In response to panel pressure for criminal contempt proceedings, Meadows filed a lawsuit against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and members of the select committee, asking a federal court to block the execution of the subpoena that the committee issued him and the summons he issued to Verizon for his phone records.

Meadows alleges the subpoenas are “too broad and unduly cumbersome,” while claiming that the committee “does not have the legal authority to seek and obtain” the information requested.

However, before Meadows’ decision to end cooperation with the committee, he had handed in around 6,000 pages of documents. This includes his personal email account and personal cell phone information that is relevant to the committee’s investigation.

This story was updated with additional information on Monday.

Ryan Nobles of CNN contributed to this report.

