Blinken embarks on Southeast Asian tour, with China in focus





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a tour of Southeast Asia on Monday with a first stopover in Jakarta alongside a visit from a senior Russian official. After talks with Blinken, Indonesian President Joko Widodo received Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian officials said. Arriving after the tense G7 foreign ministers’ talks with Russia, Blinken met Widodo and “expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third-largest democracy and strong supporter of the rules-based international order, ”said the US State Department. The discussion was “warm and open,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who underscored his country’s desire for the United States to increase its investment in the Southeast Asian country. At the end of the meetings, Marsudi underlined the country’s desire to cultivate good relations with all its partners. “The United States and Russia (are) two good partners of Indonesia (…) (who) will always develop strategic trust with all the countries and all the partners of Indonesia,” she said. stated in a video briefing. Patrushev stressed Moscow’s commitment to preserving “modern security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region,” according to a statement from the Russian embassy in Jakarta. On Tuesday, Blinken will deliver remarks on the “US Approach to the Indo-Pacific”, a key US-China battleground. The strategy of US President Joe Biden does not differ fundamentally from that of the government of former President Donald Trump – insisting that the region must remain free and open in the face of mounting Chinese aggression. But Biden’s team has placed more emphasis on building alliances to counter Beijing, following the turmoil and unpredictability of the Trump era. After Indonesia, Blinken is heading for Malaysia and Thailand. The story continues During his meetings, he will highlight what the US administration says is the importance of Southeast Asia in US foreign policy. It “will focus on strengthening the regional security infrastructure in response to the PRC’s bullying in the South China Sea,” Daniel Kritenbrink, deputy secretary of state for East Asian affairs, told reporters. and the Pacific, using the abbreviation for the People’s Republic. from China. “We oppose any action by the People’s Republic of China or any other actor aimed at destabilizing the region,” Kritenbrink said. Tensions have been fueled by Beijing’s claims over almost all of the South China Sea, which overlap with those of several Southeast Asian states. Blinken also plans to deal with the worsening crisis in Myanmar, which has been in chaos since a military coup in February. He said China posed “the greatest geopolitical test” of the century, but sought to distinguish between competition and confrontation. Relations between Washington and Beijing have nonetheless deteriorated in recent years, especially over a democratic and autonomous Taiwan, which China claims as its territory and has pledged to take back one day, by force if necessary. fff-lgo / dva / tgb

