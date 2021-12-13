PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account ‘briefly’ hacked with Bitcoin spam message





As India aims to regulate cryptocurrencies, a surprise tweet from the official official of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently suggested that the country has officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. This was unusual because the Ministry of Finance recently said the government did not intend to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender. Well it turns out that someone “Briefly compromised” Twitter account of the Indian Prime Minister. The tweet, which was sent on Sunday, said the Indian government is adopt bitcoin as legal tender and officially purchased 500 Bitcoin for distribution among the citizens of the country. As you can see below, the tweet also included a link to a broken website, likely for scam purposes. You can find the screenshot of the now deleted tweet, originally shared by Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, attached. Kaul, who was one of the first to report the account violation, took to twitter to share the news December 12. He shared the original screenshot, showing the tweet, 17 seconds after it was posted on the microblogging platform. However, the tweet was deleted shortly after the report. You can check out Kaul’s tweet below. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the account violation via an official tweet. PMO India’s Twitter account shared that “PM @narendramodi’s Twitter account was very briefly compromised. ” Authorities further said the matter was quickly passed on to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. Additionally, the PMO suggested that any tweet sent through Narendra Modi’s account during the brief period “Should be ignored. “ PM’s Twitter handle arenarendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was reported to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period that the account has been compromised, any Tweet shared should be ignored. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021 Now, it is worth mentioning that there is no word on who or what organization was behind the hack into the Indian Prime Minister’s Twitter account. The link included in the tweet was also not accessible at the time of writing. For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time Narendra Modi’s Twitter account has been compromised. Last year his account was hacked, again for a brief period, and a tweet was posted to persuade people to donate to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 relief fund using bitcoin. It was allegedly hacked by the John Wick hacking group. It happened after several high-profile Twitter accounts owned by Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and others were compromised last year in a major Bitcoin scam. As these incidents continue to occur, perhaps it is time for Twitter to introduce more stringent measures to avoid such situations. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments.

