Trump: Netanyahu “never wanted peace” with Palestinians





Former President Trump Donald Trump Publicist ‘unassociated’ to Kanye West at time of election incident: Trump spokesperson teases 2024 at Orlando event with O’Reilly on January 6 details case for despising Meadows ahead of the House vote PLUS said in an interview released Monday that he believes former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE never had the slightest desire to establish peace with the Palestinians during of his 12-year term in office.

“I don’t think Bibi ever wanted to make peace,” Trump told Axios’ Barak Ravid, using the nickname Netanyahu. “I think he just hit us. Type, type, type, you know? “

All my life it’s been business. I’m like a big deal. That’s all I do, so I understand it, “Trump said.” And after meeting Bibi for three minutes… I stopped Bibi in the middle of a sentence. I said, ‘Bibi, you don’t want to make a deal. Do you?’ And he said, ‘Well, uh, uh uh’ and the point is, I don’t think Bibi ever wanted to make a deal. “

According to Ravid, Trump realized early in his presidency that Netanyahu was a bigger obstacle to establishing peace than Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

I thought he was great, “Trump said of Abbas.” He was almost like a father. Couldn’t have been nicer. I thought he wanted to make a deal more than Netanyahu. “

Despite this, Trump accused Abbas of presenting a cordial tone in person, but of adopting a more critical and “warlike” tone when speaking in public.

As Ravid noted, Trump apparently came to the same conclusion as two of his predecessors, former Presidents Clinton and Obama, when they worked with Netanyahu to achieve a two-state solution. In a 2014 interview, Clinton agreed that Netanyahu was probably “not the guy” who would make peace with Palestine.

Relations between Netanyahu and Obama were known to be rather strained due to their stark ideological differences. Netanyahu was also strongly opposed to Obama’s work to establish a nuclear deal with Iran.

Ravid’s interview with Trump was for his new book, Trumps Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East. “

Last week Ravid released another excerpt from his interview with Trump in which the former president accused Netanyahu of disloyalty for his decision to congratulate President BidenJoe BidenPublicist “not associated” with Kanye West at the time of the election incident: Trump spokesperson teases 2024 race at Orlando event with O’Reilly, Facebook executive says ‘the people’, not the platform, are to blame for vaccine misinformation MORE for his victory in the presidential election.

“The first person who congratulated [Biden] was Bibi NetanyahuBenjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE, the man I have done more for than anyone I have dealt with. … Bibi could have kept quiet. He made a terrible mistake, ”Trump said.

Netanyahu defended his actions by praising Biden, saying he appreciates “the strong alliance between Israel and the United States and therefore it is important for me to congratulate the new president.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/international/585520-trump-netanyahu-never-wanted-peace-with-palestinians-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos