If the US is serious about Chinese competition, it needs Indonesia

When President Biden met his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, last month in Glasgow, he praised Indonesia’s essential leadership in the Indo-Pacific and its strong commitment to democratic values.

But the reality of America’s engagement with the world’s third most populous democracy has been lukewarm than these warm words suggest, believing Indonesia’s position as Southeast Asia’s premier power and a a vital balancing force in the geopolitical contest of our time between the United States. and China.

The Biden administration has spent much of its first year in office building support from allies and partners who share Washington’s concerns about Beijing but have been bruised by Donald Trump’s four years. This period of reassurance was important and necessary. But if the real goal of strategic competition with China is to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific rather than to continue to compete with the great powers for its own good, America cannot rely on a few quick friends who share. his vision of the world.



Washington needs to get closer to emerging unaligned and sometimes belligerent powers like Indonesia and help them become less dependent on China.

A proud nation of 275 million people, Indonesia jealously guards its autonomy in international affairs, knowing full well how damaging foreign intervention can be, from colonial rule to violent coups and America-backed uprisings. in the 1950s and 1960s.

Indonesia established an independent and active foreign policy after declaring independence from the Netherlands in 1945. It still refuses to sign alliances with other powers, is a committed member of the Non-Aligned Movement and reacts with anger to perceived threats to its sovereignty.

Relations with Washington have fluctuated over the decades. The United States ended a long period of confrontation with Sukarno, the founding president of Indonesia, by supporting his ouster and propelling the rise of Suharto, a silent general who reigned as dictator for 32 years until ‘in 1998. But the Indonesian government embittered Washington because it felt that President Bill Clinton had pressured Indonesia into accepting a punitive IMF bailout in 1998 and later granting a referendum on independence in East Timor.

Today, Indonesia maintains close ties with its American adversaries, Russia and Iran. And there’s its growing relationship with China. Under President Joko, known as Jokowi, China has become one of Indonesia’s biggest investors, spending billions of dollars on new highways, power plants and a high-speed rail line. It has also supplied Indonesia with around 80% of its Covid-19 vaccines.

While Indonesia cooperates with the United States on military, counterterrorism and development programs, it is also wary of new US security initiatives in the region like the AUKUS partnership, which aims to equip neighboring Australia with sub- nuclear sailors.

Now is the time for Washington and its allies to court Indonesia. The goal should not be to detach Indonesia from China, but to support Mr. Jokos’ economic and social development plans, he seeks to cement his legacy before his resignation in 2024 and help the country become a alternative pole of force to be challenged. the emerging feeling in Asia that China alone holds the keys to the region’s future.

Washington has so far shown limited ambition to strengthen its relations with Indonesia. Despite warnings about Beijing’s growing strategic influence over Jakarta, it has yet to find significant economic counterbalances.

But closer relations with China do not mean that Mr. Joko is choosing a side in the competition of the great powers. Rather, he approaches foreign policy with the practicality of the owner of a furniture factory and the mayor he was, ready to work with anyone who can help him achieve fundamental goals such as reviving the economy. .

Kurt Campbell, who heads Indo-Pacific politics in the White House, once told me that if you ranked the countries most important to the United States but least understood, Indonesia would be first. The world’s fourth most populous nation, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, and the world’s largest archipelago nation: generating interest in Indonesia usually requires a list of superlatives.

Between domestic issues and a long list of foreign policy challenges ahead, it looks like Indonesia is slipping off the agenda again, even as the Biden administration begins to escalate in Asia. from the South East. The president’s interim national security strategic directions, released in March, verified the names of Singapore and Vietnam, which support the US retreat from China, as important Southeast Asian partners. East, but not Indonesia.

When Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made separate trips to Southeast Asia earlier this year, they ignored Indonesia, which the Jakarta Post, the leading English-language newspaper said. of the country, described as snub.

The good news is that Mr. Joko doesn’t hold a grudge. While writing his first political biography in English, I saw him working with all comers to get what he wants, from hawkers and billionaires to die-hard Islamist preachers.

A planned visit to Jakarta this week by Secretary of State Antony Blinken is a much-needed corrective to previous oversights. But a trip doesn’t build a relationship, especially when Chinese ministers have had more regular face-to-face contact with their Indonesian counterparts. The Biden administration should use this visit to launch a sustained charm offensive to bring the world’s third largest democracy closer together.

Much like Mr. Biden, Mr. Joko is an actor, not a thinker. The United States should therefore focus on areas of practical cooperation with Indonesia such as trade and investment, funding Jakartas plans to curb coal-fired power generation and deforestation, and support increased to the Indonesian vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Helping Indonesia emerge from the economic and health crisis caused by the pandemic will win Mr. Joko’s favor while reducing his dependence on Beijing. Supporting Indonesian recovery will also strengthen the argument that democracy and not authoritarianism can bring to developing countries in Asia.

If the Biden administration is to dispel China’s line that Washington is an unreliable and declining power, then its draft Indo-Pacific economic framework, due early next year, must carry real weight. As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia also deserves special attention.

A stronger, richer, and more democratic Indonesia won’t always go along with the United States, but it will add a critical counterweight to China in Asia.

